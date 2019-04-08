Top Free To Play PC/PS4/XB1/Mobile Battle Royale Games To Play In 2019

Island Of Nyne

Battle Royale games which rose from being simple mods of popular games like Minecraft and Arma 3 to standalone titles like, PlayerUnkown's Battleground, Fortnite Battle Royale, Apex Legends and such other title. Battle Royale genre has evolved at a fast pace, its the first genre to gather such a huge number of the gaming community in a short time. At current the battle royale has become a phenomenon.

There are countless titles which have been released since the gene got its popularity from DayZ, Arma battle royale mode. Though there is ample amount of battle royale out there, only a few can be said worth playing. Today we have gathered a list of free to play battle royale titles which have its own uniqueness and are fun to play. So, without any further ado, let's continue down to our list:

The Darwin Project

Darwin Project

Darwin Project is a free to play battle royale game developed by Scavengers Studio. While being in the early access, the game caught the eyes of famous twitch streamers like Shroud who played the game and even had a fun time playing it. Darwin Project is unique in its own sense as the game offers you an axe and a bow at the beginning of the match. You have to survive the cold and harsh battlefield by crafting items, killing enemies and more.

H1Z1

H1Z1

H1Z1 is a long-running battle royale game which has been the playground of famous streamers and pro players for a long time before PlayerUnknown's Battleground took the major audience. H1Z1 is developed by NantG, it offers a different variety of guns and other weapons and types of equipment. H1Z1 arsenal is quite enough to annihilate the opposition to get the first place. Even if you are out of bullets you have the cars which can be used to kill.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends

Apex Legends, a battle royale game which took the entire genre by surprise. The first battle royale game to break Fortnite's records in a single month player record. Apex Legends offers a new face of the battle royale genre. A game where the characters are not random dudes with the same face. Apex Legends offers a unique set of characters with their own personality and powers. In a sense, Apex Legends is a combination of PUBG and Overwatch.

