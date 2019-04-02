×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Lite PC Update: New Gun, Login Rewards, Grips and Attachments added to the Battle Royale

Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
02 Apr 2019, 23:33 IST

PUBG Lite PC: New Assault Rifle
PUBG Lite PC: New Assault Rifle "Beryl-M762" Added to the Battle Royale

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite PC version recently received a new update. PUBG Lite PC new update brings major changes to the Battle Royale title. From new guns, attachments to daily rewards we got several new changes and additions. PUBG Lite PC Update brings the following mentioned items to the game.

#1 New Assault Rifle Beryl M762 has been added to PUBG Lite PC. The assault rifle category gun M762 utilizes the 7.62 MM rounds to annihilate your enemies. PUBG Lite PC already had several ARs which used 5.56 rounds. Addition of Beryl is a great choice by the developers. It provides variety to the players.

PUBG Lite PC: 3 New Grips Added
PUBG Lite PC: 3 New Grips Added

#2 Three New Grips added to PUBG Lite PC- Grips are an important attachment of any gun in PUBG. Without grips handling a gun is quite hard. Plus grips are essential to give you an edge over your enemies. The new grips which were added to PUBG Lite PC version in the recent update include:- Light Grip, Half Grip and Thumb Grip.

PUBG PC Lite New Login Rewards
PUBG PC Lite New Login Rewards

PUBG Lite PC version login rewards where changed, the new rewards are way better than anyone expected. New login rewards include-

#1 S3 Goggle.

#2 Hero's Crate - New loot boxes which can be bought with 1000 BP. Hero's crate has 300 % more chance to unlock a rare item.

#3 QI PAO - the traditional Chinese costume for female.

Advertisement

#4 Water Fest AKM Skin.

The New AKM skin looks sick, adding it in the new login rewards is a great way to get players attention in the game even more. The update doesn't end here, there are several new fixes done to the pre-existing bugs in the game. The new update for PUBG Lite PC version showcases how dedicated the developers are in making the game perfect.

Read more:

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Everything you need to Know

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules for this PUBG Tournament Explained


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG Update: PUBG PC Update #27 brings a New Gun, Bug Fixes and New Survivor Pass 3
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to get the biggest update since the start of its BETA testing
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC: New Event and India release
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite for PC: Is the game just like PUBG Mobile on Emulator?
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
Red Dead Online Beta Update: Battle Royale Mode" Gun Rush" is now available to Play, Future Updates and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE News: PUBG LITE PC BETA will soon be available in 4 more regions
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: Everything you need to know PUBG PC Lite
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite News: PUBG Mobile Lite open beta released
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us