Borderlands 3 Character Guide: Which new character is best to start your first playthrough, The Calypso Twins

Borderlands 3

The critically acclaimed looter-shooter series of all time Borderlands has returned once again with its 4th instalment, " Borderlands 3". Borderlands 3 takes places 5 years after the event of Borderlands the pre-sequel epilogue. In the Epilogue, we saw Lilith along with the crimson raiders and other fellow vault hunters ordered the crimson raiders to execute Athena. Though she was saved by the vault guardians. The guardians warned Lilith to gather more friends to battle the huge war which is coming. Now thinking about the warning one can say that they might have been referring to the Calypso Twins, the main antagonists of Borderlands 3 " Troy and Tyreen".

The Calypso Twins Troy and Tyreen are going to be one of the toughest villains we have ever seen in the series. They might be more despicable than Handsome Jack itself. Handsome Jacks action at some point in the Borderlands series might have been wrong, he did evil things but in the end, he always wanted to free Pandora. Handsome Jack wanted to make Pandora a place to live, a place free of bandits and deadly threats that roamed the lands of Pandora. The Calypso Twins, on the other hand, are siren who runs a cult of bandits. They are after the vaults, they even defeated Lilith and may even have stolen her power. Troy and Tyreen are the worst threat our heroes will ever face because they are siren. Siren are powerful beings, on top of that their powers evolved after the occurrence of eridium throughout Pandora. Who knows how much of a great power they might be holding to be treated as a god by the bandits.

Now to battle such foes we need powerful allies and heroes. You don't have to worry because the help has already arrived. Borderlands 3 introduces a new set of heroes with new special powers and attributes. These characters or simply the 4 main protagonists of Borderlands 3 are FL4K, Amara, Moze and Zane. In this article, we are going to discuss all four characters and their special powers.

FL4K

Developers Description- FL4K who is a wandering robotic tracker whose cold steel heart warms only for their pet beasts.

FL4K is a humanoid robot who can tame beasts and use them offensively, in the reveal trailer we saw the tamed beasts have same mechanical eyes as FL4K. The beasts are the special ability of FL4K. In terms of battle, FL4K special attack can provide you with additional support just like Mordecai's Bloodwing and Gaige's Deathtrap.FL4K can be considered an alternative to Mordecai who had Bloodwing as his pet and main attack. Though on the same hand he is quite new to the series. As because we don't know if FL4K is going to have a limited number of predefined beasts or he can tame any beasts of Pandora. if the latter one is true then He's going to become one of the most liked characters. So, if you are a player who enters the fight without thinking about the result and might need a plus one. Then FL4K is your best choice to start with.

