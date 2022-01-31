When can players start downloading their free PlayStation Plus February 2022 games?

PlayStation Plus members will once again be eligible to get their hands on three titles for absolutely free this February.

The service will allow Sony's console owners to get EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure for absolutely no cost.

PlayStation @PlayStation



🤜 EA Sports UFC 4

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

*𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ*

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure



The February 2022 PlayStation Plus games are set to officially go live tomorrow, February 1, and fans who were looking forward to these titles will be able to start downloading them at the following times:

03:00 PST

06:00 EST

11:00 GMT

14: 30 IST

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there may be slight delays regarding the exact time when the titles will go live. The store usually faces a lot of issues during times like these, and players might find a delay as to when the titles are actually going live.

PlayStation Plus owners have a lot to look forward to this February

PlayStation @PlayStation Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: play.st/GT7SoP Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: play.st/GT7SoP https://t.co/F3ASOpmpeQ

February 2022 looks stacked for PlayStation owners. Not only will Plus members be able to get their hands on some popular games for free, but the PS4 and PS5 will be seeing the launch of very highly anticipated titles like Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, Sifu, and the PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West.

Out of all the free PS Plus titles for this month, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is perhaps the one that fans are most excited about. This next big entry to the franchise is coming out in just a few months’ time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is something that Borderlands fans have been looking forward to for quite some time now. With the short DLC available for an entire month on the service, players will get a chance to experience and familiarize themselves with the world of Tiny Tina before the Wonderlands finally goes live later this year.

