How to get the Tiny Tina glider in Fortnite Chapter 3

Another Fortnite collaboration has just been announced. A crossover with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a soon-to-be-released action role-playing first-person shooter game from Gearbox Software and 2K Games, is coming to the battle royale.

A new glider has been added to the game in honor of the game's upcoming release and can be unlocked by players. It won't be available through typical methods (not yet, anyway), so here's how players can get the Fortnite Tiny Tina glider.

How players can unlock the Fortnite Tiny Tina glider

The glider won't cost players any V-Bucks or currency in-game, but it won't exactly be free. Similar to the recent Assassin's Creed collaboration, the cosmetic will only be available through another purchase.

Buy either Tiny Tina's Wonderlands edition on Epic Games Store and get the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite at launch!

If players purchase the upcoming game through the Epic Games launcher, they can unlock the Diamond Pony Glider without splashing V-Bucks. Here's how to do it:

Download the Epic Games Launcher. Ensure the correct account is logged in. Purchasing the game on a different account or one that is not connected may cause problems. Search for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, or visit this link. Pre-purchase the game for about $60. Wait for the game to release. When it does, open Fortnite. The Diamond Pony Glider should be waiting there.

Additionally, players can get the Chaotic Great Edition from the same location. It costs more, getting up to $80, but it will also give players the Diamond Pony Glider.

The free glider (Image via Epic Games)

According to iFireMonkey, a very reputable leaker in the Fortnite community, the glider will be available at a much cheaper rate later. Instead of spending $60 or $80, they can purchase it in the Item Shop later.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Diamond Pony Glider will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite in-game Item Shop starting on April 1, 2022 at 8pm ET and ending on April 8, 2022 at 8pm ET. The Diamond Pony Glider will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite in-game Item Shop starting on April 1, 2022 at 8pm ET and ending on April 8, 2022 at 8pm ET.

From April 1 to April 8, the glider will be available in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks, which is significantly cheaper than the alternative method. However, the free glider is a welcome addition for players interested in playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

For those who purchase the game, both Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and the glider will be available beginning March 24.

