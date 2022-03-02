How to get Assassin's Creed skin (Ezio Audiotore) in Fortnite via Epic Games store

The Assassin's Creed franchise, more specifically Ezio Auditore, is getting a Fortnite skin (with an alternate style), a harvesting tool, and an emote. Very few bigger gaming franchises than Assassin's Creed have made their way to Fortnite so far.

Many gamers expected these items to land in the Item Shop, but Epic Games has announced a new way to procure them. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to unlock cosmetics.

How to unlock Assassin's Creed cosmetics through Epic Games Store

The first method to unlock these cosmetics is to purchase Assassin's Creed Vahalla, the 2020 release from the franchise.

Here's how to do that on the Epic Games Store:

Download and install the Epic Games launcher. Open the launcher (this can alternatively be done in the web browser by visiting the Epic Games Store website). Search for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Select the correct game. Purchase and download it. Players can then play the game, but it's not a requirement for the skin.

Players should have two-factor authentification turned on to ensure their accounts are linked and that they will get the cosmetics.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



Buy either Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök on the Epic Games Store and receive the Ezio set in your Fortnite locker automatically on March 10th. How to unlock Ezio Auditore! #Fortnite Buy either Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök on the Epic Games Store and receive the Ezio set in your Fortnite locker automatically on March 10th. How to unlock Ezio Auditore! #Fortnite Buy either Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök on the Epic Games Store and receive the Ezio set in your Fortnite locker automatically on March 10th. https://t.co/sUJKbddKi1

On March 10, the items will automatically show up in gamers' lockers. There is another way for players who have already purchased the usually $60 game. Here's how they can do that:

Download and install the Epic Games launcher. Open the launcher (this can alternatively be done in the web browser by visiting the Epic Games Store website). Visit this link. Pre-purchase the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC (releases March 10) Wait for the items to show up in the BR on March 10.

The game is currently on sale in the Epic Games Store. It is currently 60% off and sells for just $24.

Dawn of Ragnarok DLC (Image via Ubisoft on YouTube)

This sale will last until March 17, but there's no indication of when players will need to buy the game to receive the cosmetics. They'll likely need to do so before March 10, but the sooner, the better.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar