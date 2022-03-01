Fortnite leak confirms Assassin's Creed collaboration, new skins revealed

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. The number of collaborative skins has grown astronomically since the first one in 2019 with the Avengers collaboration. Brands like Balenciaga, Street Fighter, the NBA, Star Wars, and more have all worked with Epic Games to get content into the game.

Another popular video game is lending its characters to Fortnite. A new leak suggests that Assassin's Creed will get a skin. The series' main protagonist, Ezio, is headed to the battle royale game.

Leak suggests Ezio from Assassin's Creed is heading to Fortnite soon

The leak comes courtesy of ShiinaBR, one of the most popular and prominent leakers on the scene. He shared two images of Assassin's Creed character Ezio as a Fortnite skin, presumably highlighting the different styles that will be available.

FN_Assist took it a step further, showcasing a few more things coming along with the skin. According to them, the collaboration will include the following:

Ezio Auditore outfit with styles

Ezio's Hidden Blade harvesting tool

Assassin's Strike emote (likely built-in)

These files have just been decrypted due to the v19.40 update that confirmed many things that are coming to Fortnite soon. It is the last major update for Chapter 3 Season 1, so anything Epic has planned is more than likely now in the files.

There's no current indication of when these items will arrive in the Item Shop. It could be as early as tonight at 7.00 PM EST when the Item Shop turns over. However, that may not happen.

The Naomi Osaka skin will arrive on Thursday, March 1, so the Assassin's Creed line may be introduced after that.

The hooded style (Image via thooomas_off on Twitter)

Whenever it arrives, players can reasonably expect the following prices for the cosmetics:

Ezio outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Ezio's Hidden Blade (800 V-Bucks)

Assassin's Strike emote (300 V-Bucks)

Players will have to stay tuned for more information as an official announcement from Epic Games will likely give them all the information they might need on the Assassin's Creed collaboration.

