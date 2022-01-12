Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection announced for Nintendo Switch: Release date, games, and more

Assassin's Creed has been one of the most popular game franchises for a long time and it's finally coming to Nintendo Switch. There are tons of great games in the franchise and a few of them are getting packaged together into a collection that will be released very soon.

This is not an uncommon occurrence for the Switch, as several game franchises have done similarly in the past. Borderlands released a collection for the handheld console. Kingdom Hearts is doing the same.

Even GTA is giving Nintendo fans the chance to play their games. Now, in rather big news, Assassin's Creed will be doing the same in the next month.

Assassin's Creed announces new collection for Nintendo Switch next month

Assassin's Creed fans and Nintendo Switch users alike can mark their calendars for February 17, 2022. That's when the Ezio Collection will hit shelves and digital downloads. Most players will go for the digital download, but there is a physical copy available.

Wario64 @Wario64 #ad Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Switch) is up for preorder on Amazon ($39.99) amzn.to/3niPeXg Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Switch) is up for preorder on Amazon ($39.99) amzn.to/3niPeXg #ad https://t.co/FDjDMTChZW

The physical copy contains one of the games, while the other two will be codes for digital downloads. Unfortunately for physical collectors, this collection will only have one physical game. In total, there are three games and two short films in the collection:

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Lineage (short film)

Assassin's Creed Embers (short film)

Assassin's Creed II will be the only physical game in the collection (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed II will be the only physical game in the collection, while the rest will be digital only. Here's what Ubisoft had to say about the Nintendo Switch release:

"Assassin’s Creed® II game available on cartridge. Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood, Revelations, Embers, Lineage and audio package for additional languages are provided as digital content to download (max. of 35 GB). Internet connection required. Content activable after cartridge insertion. MicroSD card required to unlock full collection at once. "

Assassins Creed UK @Assassins_UK The legendary assassin is back... Relive the entire saga of Ezio on Nintendo Switch. Available on 17th February. The legendary assassin is back... Relive the entire saga of Ezio on Nintendo Switch. Available on 17th February. https://t.co/F14Lah4kle

Also Read Article Continues below

The Ezio Collection will be available for about $40 USD, which is a tremendous price for three full games and two short films. Most Nintendo Switch titles run for $60 USD, so fans should take advantage of the price.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul