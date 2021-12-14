Assassin's Creed Crossover stories release date, lore, and more

For the first time in the history of the franchise, Assassin's Creed is getting year-two content from Ubisoft.

The year-two content, revealed today through twin trailers, is the much-discussed mythical Dawn of Ragnarok expansion for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and the less discussed Assassin's Creed: Crossover Stories.

DLCs with mythical premises have been a staple of every Assassin's Creed title since the franchise leaned more into its current loot and leveling-based RPG side, starting from Curse of the Pharaohs in Assassin's Creed Origins.

On the other hand, crossovers between two Assassin's Creed has never been done in the history of the franchise. Previous Assassin's Creed games have heavily featured cameos of protagonists and characters from different games, but Crossover Stories, as such, is the first of its kind. Naturally, it is to arrive between the two highest-selling Assassin's Creed games, Odyssey and Valhalla.

The Crossover Stories DLC goes live tomorrow, i.e., December 14, 2021.

What makes this a 'crossover proper' is the fact that Crossover Stories will be released as independent but intermingling DLCs for both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems to be getting more additional content out of this crossover event, including a precursor quest for the lead-up to the crossover set in the Isle of Skye. With update 1.4.1, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is also getting a host of adjustments, quality-of-life changes, and feature additions such as numerous individual stealth and combat modifiers in the in-game menu for a more fine-tuned difficult level.

📁 39GB-77GB; depending on platform Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.1 launches tomorrow: December 14. 💡 Game Improvements❎ Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories💪 Difficulty Settings Update❄️ Yule Festival (Dec 16 - Jan 6)📁 39GB-77GB; depending on platform

Assassin's Creed: Crossover Stories patch size for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S: ~69 GB

Xbox One: ~60 GB

PlayStation 5: ~39 GB

PlayStation 4: ~65 GB

PC: ~77 GB

The main quest for this crossover event is dubbed 'Those Who Are Treasured' across both games. As the official Ubisoft blog reads

"Allies from your past will set you on a new journey to Korfu Island, involving a Piece of Eden and much more."

The rewards for the Crossover Stories DLC across either game are gear and equipment themed after the other game scaled to match the current player level.

