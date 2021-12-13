Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: Release date, price, and more

The hype around Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next major update has been at an all-time high, more so with the leaks from a Chinese website. With the recent premiere of the cinematic trailer for Dawn of Ragnarok by Ubisoft, any doubt about the existence of this DLC expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been laid to rest.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Embrace your destiny as Odin as you journey into a breathtaking realm of Norse myth. Watch the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel! #AssassinsCreed Embrace your destiny as Odin as you journey into a breathtaking realm of Norse myth. Watch the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel! #AssassinsCreed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's last major expansion was the Siege of Paris that was released on August 12, 2021. Players have to sail to the kingdom of West Francia and engage the forces of Charles the Fat. The city of Paris has to be infiltrated as the players get to forge new alliances to shatter an empire.

A closer look at the details of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Dawn of Ragnarok puts people in control of the Norse god Odin in a fearsome rendition as they journey through a realm of myth to save Odin's son, who has been taken prisoner by the immortal fire giant, Surtr.

The official description states:

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the most ambitious expansion in franchise history, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom. A war begins. A world ends. This is the Dawn of Ragnarök.

In this stunning representation of the world of Norse mythology, players have to face invaders of frost and flame who are threatening the Nine Realms. The cinematic trailer showcased why Ubisoft has tagged this as the "most ambitious expansion in franchise history." The esthetics of the world in the trailer perfectly captures the mythos of the Vikings and reflect a world overrun by chaos.

Also Read Article Continues below

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released worldwide on March 10, 2022. It has been priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / INR 1,999. Players can already pre-purchase the expansion to get immediate access to The Twilight Pack.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar