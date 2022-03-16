What are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to be released on March 25th. Many gamers across multiple platforms are looking forward to the first-person shooter role-playing game.

The good news for PC gamers is that the minimum device requirements to play the game are not terribly demanding. Those with a budget gaming PC will easily be able to run it.

Minimum and recommended requirements for players to run Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PC

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will be able to combine the thrill of magic with the vast arsenal of weapons available for use in the game.

As a hybrid of two classic video game genres, the beloved RPG and the FPS, this title could prove to be quite entertaining.

Minimum specifications for a player to run Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PC

The minimum PC requirements for Gearbox's new first-person shooter are pretty forgiving. The most difficult thing for players will be to find 75 GB of the required storage to install the game. The minimum requirements to run the title on PCs are as follows:

Windows 10

AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 processor

6GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Recommended specifications for a player to run Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on PC

Players who have access to a higher-end PC will be able to run the game at smoother framerates and will have an overall better visual experience. However, the player will still need the same amount of storage space at 75 GB. The recommended requirements to run the title on PCs are as follows:

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770

16GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Players can able to play the game on other platforms

Players will be able to utilize crossplay as the game will be available on a wide variety of platforms (Image via Gearbox Software)

In addition to launching on the PC, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can also be played on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The good news is that crossplay will also be available for players to keep their progress between platforms.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh