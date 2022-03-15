What PC stores is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releasing on?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a Borderlands spin-off set to be released on March 25, 2022.

The action role-playing FPS will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows. There are a few ways to get your hands on it for those looking to play it on a Windows PC.

Most of those methods circle back to the Epic Games Store, however. The Steam page is active for the game, but it is widely known that it will not arrive on that platform until much later than its original release date, if at all.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will launch as Epic Games Store exclusive

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has Borderlands fan ecstatic (Image via Gearbox Software)

Gearbox Software has been working hard at crafting the next installment of their Borderlands saga. The spin-off was in talks as early as 2010, with an official reveal on June 10, 2021.

Less than a year later, players will get to dive into the Wonderlands on various systems. PC players can get their copy through the Epic Games Store, which has preorders already available.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED!



Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when



playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED!Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25! 🎉 CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED! 🎉Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25!playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… https://t.co/529xHxaYqi

Another way to preorder or purchase the PC version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is through the online 2K Store. Publisher 2K Games has the standard title, with the Chaotic Great Edition listed on their site.

When either is selected, it takes players to the login screen to sign in to their Epic Games Store account. So, no matter where players try to get a PC copy, the Epic Games Store is where they will end up.

Steam users may be confused by the exclusivity, as a Steam page was created for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It has everything from trailers to screenshots and a "Coming Soon" release date.

Meltz @Meltz_MF @EclecticDrkness I know it sucks that it's an Epic Exclusive. The exclusivity is only for 6 months then to Steam. @EclecticDrkness I know it sucks that it's an Epic Exclusive. The exclusivity is only for 6 months then to Steam.

It very well may end up on Steam at some point, but there have been instances in the past where a Steam page was made for a game just for advertising purposes, and it was never released.

Some saw this as a shady tactic, and Valve stated they would no longer allow it. It appears that they haven't taken action on games that do this, though, so players should not get their hopes up about a Steam release shortly.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar