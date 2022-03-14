"Consider to be inevitable": Gearbox's CEO says Borderlands 3 getting crossplay is only a matter of time

If a Gearbox official is to be believed, Borderlands 3 can get a full crossplay experience on Sony PlayStations. This comes in the wake of an important announcement regarding the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands game.

Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, announced details about when the game ships and when players can play the game. He also informed that it would come with a complete crossplay experience across all the platforms on which the game will be released.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. https://t.co/J1SV7HgnhW

This information led fans to speculate and ask about Borderlands 3 and its potential for getting crossplay on PlayStation. The game has got crossplay for a long time now, with PlayStation being the exception. While players can play across different generational consoles of Sony, playing with players on PC and Xbox isn't possible.

Gearbox's CEO believes that Borderlands 3 will have crossplay on PlayStation

Once it was informed that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands would support total crossplay, fans wondered if Borderlands 3 would also get it. Of course, such a thought isn't unrealistic as the two games fall in the same universe and are made by the same development team.

One Twitter user was quick to ask if the latest developments with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands meant a similar result for Borderlands 3. Pitchford replied in an affirmative sense about what he believes would be a likely development in the future.

"BL3 has supported crossplay for some time. The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider being inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it…"

The news is quite big, given that it's the CEO of the development team associated with the game who said this. However, details like a potential timeline haven't been given out yet. This is something players must wait for the time being. However, Pitchford's opinion about the possible addition is pretty strong, which is great news for many players.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic @Ordingandr96 BL3 has supported crossplay for sometime. The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it… @Ordingandr96 BL3 has supported crossplay for sometime. The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it…

Why should Borderlands 3 get full crossplay?

This is a game that can be played entirely as a single-player experience. However, the game has some tough boss battles, which could be very challenging for some. In addition, single-player games can also get repetitive, which can be avoided by playing with a friend.

However, it's hard to determine which platform will be used by a player. Hence, making the game completely crossplay will ensure that players who play on Sony's consoles will be able to play with friends on other platforms. Furthermore, this will allow them to enjoy the game more if they're looking for a co-op experience while exploring the wastelands.

Edited by Shaheen Banu