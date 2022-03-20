Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Spellshot class overview

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is home to magical wonders beyond imagination. This upcoming FPS/RPG from Gearbox Software will take players down a more traditional fantasy path while maintaining the familiar Borderlands gameplay.

In that sense, it also features a Class system. Players can choose the Fatemaker's Class that suits their playstyle, whether it's more reliant on an up-close melee or purely long-range. Fans of the latter might be interested in the Spellshot class.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spellshot keeps the pressure on with an onslaught of spells and gunfire

Spellshots are wizards of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. So understandably, they're masters in the arcane field - and also guns. They can also enhance their weapons by imbuing them with magic.

But it primarily boils down to casting finding opportunities to cast one Spell after another. Very straightforward yet exciting nonetheless. It's very reminiscent of Borderlands 2's Gunzerker class.

1) Class Feat

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



don't look up, skellies! Meteor's got something written in the stars...and it spells (ha)...



P A I N AND NOW a look into the wonderful world of SPELLS! 🧙‍♂️don't look up, skellies! Meteor's got something written in the stars...and it spells (ha)...P A I N AND NOW a look into the wonderful world of SPELLS! 🧙‍♂️don't look up, skellies! Meteor's got something written in the stars...and it spells (ha)...💀 P A I N 💀 https://t.co/ShcUcyC4aZ

Spellweaving. This allows the Fatemaker to gain stacks of Spellweaving on casting a Spell or reloading a weapon. The grant increased Spell damage for each stack. Casting Repeating Spells grants additional stacks for each shot.

2) Action Skills

Double down on damage or disarm the opposition (Images via Gearbox Software)

Spellshot has two vastly different but equally great Action Skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Ambi-Hextrous and Polymorph.

Ambi-Hextrous allows the Fatemaker to wield two Spells at once - the second spell is bound to the Action Skill button. Spells are basically like mainline Borderlands' Action Skills but recharge faster and are less potent. Players can shoot the second spell with this Action Skill while the first recharges. More the merrier, right?

Meanwhile, Polymorph turns enemies into Sleep for a short while. Since this leaves them defenseless and unable to attack, players can get in free damage and have a chance to cast a free Spell.

This is guaranteed on the first gun attack, and each free Spell cast grants a stack of Spellweaving. Enemies that can't be Polymorphed due to being Immune to it (like bosses) will grant the player two free stacks of Spellweaving and cast a free Spell.

3) Notable skills from Skill Tree

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW

What’s the mood:



Channeling your inner dragon daddy with the Clawbringer

Or

UNALIVING your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOWWhat’s the mood:Channeling your innerdragon daddywith the ClawbringerOrUNALIVINGyour enemies with sick sick spells with the SpellshotBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! 🔥 HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW 🔥What’s the mood: Channeling your inner 🐲 dragon daddy 🐲 with the ClawbringerOr💀UNALIVING💀 your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/PoV9fJHfSg

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spellshot has access to various skills that synergize spell casting with gunplay. Note that the bracket specifies the number of points into the relevant skill.

Magic Bullets (0/3): A portion of all bonuses the Fatemaker receives to Spell damage is applied to their guns.

(0/3): A portion of all bonuses the Fatemaker receives to Spell damage is applied to their guns. Mage Armor (0/1): Gaining a stack of Spellweabng restores a portion of the Fatemaker's Ward (i.e., Shield).

(0/1): Gaining a stack of Spellweabng restores a portion of the Fatemaker's Ward (i.e., Shield). Glass Cannon (0/1): The Fatemaker's Ward no longer recharges over time, but instead, Spell damage is drastically increased.

(0/1): The Fatemaker's Ward no longer recharges over time, but instead, Spell damage is drastically increased. War Caster (0/5): Killing an enemy has a chance to reload the Fatemaker's weapon automatically. This chance increases for every active Spellweaving stack.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar