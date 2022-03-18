Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Stabbomancer class overview

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Gearbox Software's latest looter shooter entry. The upcoming Borderlands spin-off teleports players into the magical world of Wonderlands.

Owing to its fantasy theme, the game adopts many elements from the genre, including Classes. There are six of them in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and this article will focus on the Stabbomancer class.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Stabbomancer is a sneaky crit-master

Stabbomancer can be seen as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands version of the Assassin. Like an actual Assassin, their playstyle involves closing in and dealing massive damage. Their skills revolve around racking up critical hit damage and melee.

1) Class Feat

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



(Wyvern Companion not pictured, but u too!) Happy #LoveYourPetDay ...or should I say... Love Your PETS Day, featuring the Mushroom Companion and the Demi-Lich Companion!(Wyvern Companion not pictured, butu too!) Happy #LoveYourPetDay...or should I say... Love Your PETS Day, featuring the Mushroom Companion and the Demi-Lich Companion! 🍄💀(Wyvern Companion not pictured, but ❤ u too!) https://t.co/Dtl9ZYVCQw

Unlike the Spore Warden or Clawbringer, they do not have any Companions. However, their Dirty Fighting feat increases Critical Hit chances. Nothing particularly mind-blowing, but certainly useful given the playstyle Stabbomancer brings to the table.

2) Action Skills

Get right into the thick of things or strike undetected (Images via Gearbox Software)

Like other Classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Stabbomancer also has two Action Skills: Ghost Blade and From the Shadows. Two polar opposite skills.

The former is an all-out offensive attack, summoning a giant spinning twin-blade at the target location. It scales along with the Fatemaker's equipped weapon and deals melee damage to foes it's summoned upon. While the skill is active, players can freely change the target by relocating it - however, this reduces the skill's active timer by a small amount.

From the Shadows is basically Borderlands 3's FL4K's Fade Away Action Skill. It renders the user invisible for a short duration and any damage dealt while "cloaked" counts as a critical hit. But unlike Fade Away, the skill does not fade away after more than three shots/attacks.

3) Notable skils from Skill Tree

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands

Pick your first class



Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCER

or

SMASHY SMASHY with the Brr-Zerker



Be

2kgam.es/wtw1tw WE'RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE!Pick your first classDo you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCERorSMASHY SMASHYwith the Brr-ZerkerBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! WE'RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE!Pick your first class 👇Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCERor❄ SMASHY SMASHY ❄ with the Brr-Zerker Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/wtw1tw https://t.co/6UfhIOu0hR

Players looking for a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands character that can close in to quickly take down enemies and disappear as needed might want to go with the Stabbomancer. Note that the bracket specifies the number of points that go into the relevant skill.

Potent Poisons (0/5); Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration are increased. The former is the amount of damage dealt to enemies by status effects (such as burning) and the latter determines how long these effects stay active on enemies.

(0/5); Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Duration are increased. The former is the amount of damage dealt to enemies by status effects (such as burning) and the latter determines how long these effects stay active on enemies. Elusive (0/1): Players can shoot and sprint at the same time. Gain a chance to Evade (i.e., ignore) incoming damage while moving. The faster you move, the greater the chance to Evade

(0/1): Players can shoot and sprint at the same time. Gain a chance to Evade (i.e., ignore) incoming damage while moving. The faster you move, the greater the chance to Evade Shadow Step (0/1): The Fatemaker's next melee attack is a guaranteed Critical Hit for a short duration. This is a Kill Skill, meaning it activates after killing an enemy.

(0/1): The Fatemaker's next melee attack is a guaranteed Critical Hit for a short duration. This is a Kill Skill, meaning it activates after killing an enemy. Contagion (0/3): Applying a Status Effect to an enemy grants a chance for it to spread to another nearby foe. If no enemies are nearby, the percentage of the Status Effect's total damage is dealt to the enemy instead.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi