Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Spore Warden class overview

Gearbox Software's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is nearing its multiplatform release. The newest entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise of Borderlands takes fans back to the world of Bunkers & Badasses.

The latest fantasy themed adventure is based off of Borderlands 3's blueprint and introduces many new changes to the formula. For one, in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players can customize their own character and pick their class. We'll be taking a look at one of the six classes, the Spore Warden.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Spore Warden deals in guns and companions

The Spore Warden is the "Druid" of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Their playstyle revolves around taking enemies down quickly thanks to gun damage and critical damage boosting skills. If that wasn't enough, their trusty Mushroom Companion helps distract enemies and keep the pressure off the Fatemaker.

Let's view each element one by one:

1) Class Feat: Mushroom Companion

The Mushroom companion can target enemies (Image via Gearbox Software)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands's Spore Warden is accompanied by a friendly Mushroom. It targets nearby foes and deals Poison damage (the game's version of Corrosive from Borderlands). Mushroom Companion's damage scales alongside the Spore Warden's Damage stat, so that's something to keep in mind when designing a Companion build. Players can also have the Mushroom target specific foes by pinging the enemy.

Overall, it's essentially the same setup as FL4K's Pets from Borderlands 3.

2) Action Skills

Prefer to pierce through foes or blow them away? (Image via Gearbox)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Action Skills come in two types: Barrage and Blizzard.

The former has the Fatemaker draw their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

Meanwhile, the latter summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically home in on nearby enemies.

3) Notable skills from the Skill Tree

The Spore Warden is a good choice for Borderlands 3's FL4K mains (Image via Gearbox Software)

Note that the bracket specifies the number of points that go into the relevant skill.

Spore Cloud (0/1): Causes the Mushroom Companion to let one rip, leaving behind a Poison Cloud. This also causes it to Taunt enemies, diverting attention away from the Fatemaker.

(0/1): Causes the Mushroom Companion to let one rip, leaving behind a Poison Cloud. This also causes it to Taunt enemies, diverting attention away from the Fatemaker. Medicinal Mushroom (0/1): When downed, Fatemakers enter Save Your Soul, where a gauge slowly ticks down. If it runs out, the player dies. However, scoring a kill during this period gets the player back on their feet. This skills allows the Mushroom to attempt reviving their master. Successful revival grants a damage bonus to both the Spore Warden and the Mushroom for a small amount of time.

(0/1): When downed, Fatemakers enter Save Your Soul, where a gauge slowly ticks down. If it runs out, the player dies. However, scoring a kill during this period gets the player back on their feet. This skills allows the Mushroom to attempt reviving their master. Successful revival grants a damage bonus to both the Spore Warden and the Mushroom for a small amount of time. Windrunner (0/3): Scoring a kill increases the Fatemaker's Movement Speed and Fire Rate for a duration. This effect can stack.

(0/3): Scoring a kill increases the Fatemaker's Movement Speed and Fire Rate for a duration. This effect can stack. Wrath of Nature (0/3): Whenever the Fatemaker deals Ability Damage to an enemy, the affected enemy takes increased Damage from all sources for a duration.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

