Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Clawbringer class overview

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the upcoming looter-shooter from Gearbox Software, launches in the near future. In addition to being a brand new spinoff entry in the Borderlands franchise, it borrows many of the series' beloved elements. One of the new additions is a Class system.

Six varied Classes will be featured in the upcoming FPS/RPG. Here's a look at one of them: Clawbringer.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Clawbringer harnesses the power of elements

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Clawbringers are heroes adept at incorporating thunder and fire magic with their playstyle. They are accompanied by a Wyvern Companion to bolster the player's chaos. Clawbringers also possess a hammer which brings down the wrath of fire or lightning upon the enemy.

It is also alleged that the blood of the dragons runs through their veins. Here's the breakdown of the overall character:

1) Class Feat: Wyvern Companion

This winged beauty is the Clawbringers' trusty partner (Image via Gearbox)

This is one of the few classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to grant players an AI controller helper. Not to be confused with a dragon, the Clawbringer is followed around by a tame Wyvern.

It soars through the area, blasting foes with fire breath and dealing melee damage. Increases to player Damage are applied to Wyvern's Damage stats as well.

2) Action Skills

Prefer to burn them to a crisp or shock them away? (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Clawbringer from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has two action skills: Cleansing Flames and Storm Dragon's Judgment.

The former engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams in onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to the poor sap that's unlucky to find themselves on the receiving end. It also creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage to nearby enemies.

Meanwhile, the latter causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity.

The launched hammer can be recalled as well (which once again hurts enemies on its way back), and ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown.

3) Notable skills from the Skill Tree

Whther long range or close, control fire and lightning at all times (Image via Gearbox Software)

Note that the bracket specifies the number of points that go into the relevant skill.

Dragon Aura (0/5): This surrounds the Fatemaker with a mysterious aura that increases Elemental Damage dealt by the player and any nearby allies.

(0/5): This surrounds the Fatemaker with a mysterious aura that increases Elemental Damage dealt by the player and any nearby allies. Blasthamut's Favor (0/1): Killing an enemy with guns spawns a Fire Orb that attacks other foes and deals fire damage; meanhile melee kills spawn a Lightning Orb to similar effect, dealing lightning damage.

(0/1): Killing an enemy with guns spawns a Fire Orb that attacks other foes and deals fire damage; meanhile melee kills spawn a Lightning Orb to similar effect, dealing lightning damage. Awe (0/3): Dealing fire damage increases the Fatemaker's Critical Hit Damage. Doing lightning damage increases Critical Hit Chance.

(0/3): Dealing fire damage increases the Fatemaker's Critical Hit Damage. Doing lightning damage increases Critical Hit Chance. Indomitable (0/1): Entering Save Your Soul, causes the Fatemaker to instead refill their Ward (basically a Shield gauge) and deal Bonus Lightning Damage for a short time. This skill has a long cooldown.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

