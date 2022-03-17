What is the exact release time for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Players are eager to get their hands on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a direct spin-off of Gearbox's Borderlands series of games. Combining magic, mirth, and guns, this game is sure to bring countless hours of FPS and RPG goodness to players who pick up a copy.

But when is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands supposed to be released? The answer can change a bit depending on where the players live.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. https://t.co/J1SV7HgnhW

When is the exact release time for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Players are sure to have a blast with Tiny Tina's Wonderland when it releases on March 24. There are many ways that a player can customize their character, and with so many different weapons that generate in true Borderlands fashion, players are bound to have lots of fun options to choose from.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release later this month

Players who play on consoles can anticipate the release on March 24 at 9:00 PM PST. This means that it will be available at midnight EST on March 25. Players will be able to access the game and begin playing during those times.

However, for players who are playing on PC, the exact times have not been quoted yet, as things are a bit different for those users.

Players will need to await details from the Epic Games Store

Players will be able to purchase the game on PC as well, however, the exact time is not yet stated (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players who plan on playing the game on PC will need to await the official launch times from Epic Games. This is because the game will have the exclusive rights to be sold through the Epic Games Store on PC.

As of this writing, there has not been a solid time announced for the release of the title on PC. Players interested in PC should check Epic Games for updates periodically.

In the meantime, players can do other things to get ready

Players looking forward to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can now do a few things to prep for the launch later this month. For one, the game will require 75GB of storage space, so players should try to ensure their hard drives are ready to go with some open space so they can download the game right away. Players can also prepare for the game by preloading it when it becomes available.

