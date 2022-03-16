PlayStation finally concedes the crossplay war with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is on the way, and one hot topic of debate was certainly crossplay. PlayStation is a platform notoriously close-minded to crossplay, at least until now. Sony may finally be ready to allow more games to have access to crossplay on their platform at launch.

Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Software revealed that when Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, it will have full crossplay across all platforms, even PlayStation.

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. https://t.co/J1SV7HgnhW

Randy Pitchford confirms PlayStation crossplay for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

One of the most exciting aspects of Randy Pitchford's tweet is that he specifically shouts out Sony for making this all possible. He thanked Sony for making this (crossplay) happen, which reads as Sony being one of the significant barriers to crossplay in the first place.

It certainly seems like Sony have finally admitted that they were wrong in how they treated crossplay for their games. Players on the PlayStation platform won't have to wait weeks, months, or years to incorporate crossplay. It will launch immediately with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

It's not confirmed that more games will receive crossplay for PlayStation 4 and 5 users, but it's certainly a signal that trends in that direction. The company, after all, has a lengthy history of denying crossplay on their platform, even massive games like Fortnite and Borderlands 3.

Sony does not like crossplay, but that could be changing

Fortnite didn’t receive crossplay until 2018, and Minecraft did not receive it until 2019, so while the company eventually accedes to the requests of others, it tends to take a lengthy period.

It’s a trend that has gone on for years, and it’s also been reported that Sony charges developers to use crossplay. This came out as a result of the Epic vs. Apple lawsuit and is the only company that actively charges publishers for their privilege.

It seemed like Sony was worried that allowing third-party games to have crossplay would expose their fans to other consoles and lead to less revenue for the company.

Sony now allows for crossplay on some games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and others, but it has taken a significant amount of time to get there. It's a considerable move to immediately allow a third-party game to have crossplay like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This may mean that the company is finally relenting on its stance. Fortnite eventually received crossplay for the Sony consoles, but it took more time than should have been necessary.

While Gearbox's Borderlands 3 does not currently have crossplay on the PlayStation, the game is ready for it, and the developers think it's just a matter of time before it happens. Perhaps this thought also comes from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' crossplay reveal.

It's also important to note that Sony has a lengthy collection of cross-platform games viable on PlayStation consoles. This seldom happens when a major game launches.

It is still great news for Gearbox fans since Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will launch with crossplay on all platforms that the game will be playable on.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar