What are the pre-order editions for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the hotly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons-themed spin-off of the venerable Borderlands franchise. The game is coming very soon, but there's still time for players to pre-order to get some bonuses.

Like most modern game releases, the game comes with multiple options for those who want to grab it early. The fancy names and extra content can be a bit confusing, so picking the right version is key.

Pre-order options for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fans have three options to pre-order the game, and an additional fourth option without the game. Each of the three editions comes with additional benefits for pre-ordering. Gamers can grab these pre-orders until March 24.

Pre-ordering any Edition of the game will come with a cosmetic add-on: the Golden Hero Armor Pack. This elegant suit of shining armor will come with any edition of the game that is pre-ordered. The three different versions of the game differ greatly, but the pre-order comes with the same benefits in all of them.

The standard edition of the game simply comes with the game and the aforementioned armor pack. The additional versions of the game come with a variety of extra content, but pre-ordering changes nothing.

Special Editions of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

$69.99

Players who want to experience the game on next-gen consoles must upgrade to the Next-Level Edition. The game is available on PS4 and Xbox One in the Standard Edition, and Xbox Series X or PS5 in the Next-Level Edition.

This upgrade also comes with the Dragon Lord Pack, which contains several in-game items. The pack includes a unique weapon, spell, set of armor, face, and banner. These items appear to be restricted to this pack and are unobtainable otherwise.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

$89.99

The largest pack for the game comes with everything included in the previous versions and more. On top of the Dragon Lord Pack, this version includes the Butt Stallion Pack and the game's Season Pass.

The Butt Stallion Pack comes with yet more cosmetic items, including armor, make-up, and a new banner. Together, this version comes with three full sets of armor, two faces, two banners, and much more.

The game's Season Pass has not revealed its price yet, separate from this version. It's impossible to know what will come to the Season Pass or what it will later cost, but buying it this way could save a bit of cash.

The Treasure Trove

Finally, the game has one option for superfans. The most important thing to mention and remind players of is that this pack does not contain the game.

The Treasure Trove is a pack of additional items for fans of the game. It includes a tabletop module, so players can run the game with their RPG-playing friends. It also comes with a papercraft book, a pack of tarot cards, a plushie, some pins, and a map of the game's area.

These different versions can be difficult to tell apart, especially when one of them doesn't have the game in it. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fans should choose carefully if they wish to pre-order the game.

