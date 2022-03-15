Is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands going to have crossplay?

The release of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is on the horizon. With the game's launch set for March 25, news has come in regarding a long-awaited feature. Friends on different platforms can breathe a sigh of relief: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available for crossplay the day it gets released. The crossplay functionality will also include PlayStation.

Gearbox CEO and president Randy Pitchford broke the news on Twitter and expressed thanks to all the partners, 2k Games, Sony and more for their help in bringing the feature to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

Crossplay for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a first for the series

At first glance, games supporting crossplay sounds so natural—especially for a multiplayer co-op shooter like the Borderlands series. However, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a first for the series, as past titles were never fully crossplay. For example, Borderlands 3 is limited to crossplay between Xbox and PC, a feature that was implemented in 2021.

This is a decision that rests on Sony’s shoulders. In fact, just before the crossplay update was released for Borderlands 3, Randy Pitchford announced PlayStation consoles had to be removed. According to Pitchford, it came down to certifications. To release the patch on PlayStation, the publishers had to “remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.”

So, technically speaking, the option for crossplay still exists. Hopefully, crossplay coming Gearbox's latest title will spark further interest in allowing it for Borderlands 3 as well. Randy Pitchford expressed the possibility on Twitter, stating:

What kind of game is it?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a first-person looter-shooters and a spinoff to the Borderlands series. It’s heavily inspired by Gearbox’s past DLC for Borderlands 2, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (which has a stand-alone version). However, this is a complete, stand-alone title.

It’s a whacky adventure led by Tiny Tina herself. The biggest difference is the emphasis on fantasy tropes, especially of the D&D variety. Players can pick between six playable classes: Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Graveborn, Spellshot, Spore Warden, and Stabbomancer.

