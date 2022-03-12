5 games to play while you wait for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be the 6th installment of 2K games’ flagship Borderlands series. The title will be the successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and released on March 25.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands provides six unique character classes for players to choose from to build their character and venture into the world of Bunkers and Badasses. The game focuses on bringing a table-top role-playing gaming experience.

Top titles to try before Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes out

The Borderlands franchise is one of the most popular in the looter shooter genre and is well appreciated by the gaming community. The perfect mix of fast-paced modern FPS games with RPG grinding for upgrades and rewards is what makes it so appealing to gamers.

5) Borderlands 3

It won’t be fair if users don’t try out any Borderlands titles before getting their hands on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Borderlands 3 marked the fourth entry of Gearbox’s Borderland series and is a sequel to the popular Borderlands 2.

Players get the choice of either playing alone or in groups of up to four people and take on various missions to gain experience points. Borderlands 3 shines with its excellent combat mechanics and a wide range of weaponry.

The title has gotten many positive reviews from critics, especially its combat mechanics and exceptional visuals.

4) Shadow Warrior 3

Devolver Digital recently released the latest installment of its popular Shadow Warrior series, the Shadow Warrior 3. Following its predecessors’ footsteps, it features stunning melee combat sequences, a free-running movement system, and fast-paced gunplay.

Users take on the role of Lo Wang and, along with his sidekick Orochi Zilla, go on a mission to recapture an ancient dragon that they unleashed from its eternal prison. The fast-paced shooting and seamless melee combat, similar to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, will make gamers feel right at home.

3) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie released Destiny 2 in 2017 as an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter, and it became an instant hit. Based on a science fiction world, the game shares a lot of critical elements from role-playing games.

Like its predecessors, the gameplay is divided into player versus player and player versus environment game modes featuring three and six player raids. The Witch Queen is often considered the best expansion of Destiny 2, with its rare sense of continuity making the DLC a standout.

The aesthetic ties into the story, along with progressive gunplay, making it an ideal game to enjoy before Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

2) Bulletstorm

EA and People Can Fly released Bulletstorm in 2011, and it was widely appreciated in the gaming community due to its superb visuals and excellent core combat mechanics.

The gameplay solely focuses on combat and features a unique skillshot gameplay system that rewards players with “skillpoints” for executing creative moves and deadly killshots. Bulletstorm is set in the 26th century, where users take on the role of Grayson Hunt to kill the commander of the Dead Echo known as General Sarrano.

The game features a massive inventory of weapons to choose from and offers engaging boss fights that will keep gamers glued to it.

1) Warframe

Digital Extremes’ third-person action RPG, Warframe, was first released in March 2013 as a multiplayer online game. Players take on the role of a space ninja and need to eliminate genetically augmented aliens in a futuristic environment.

Warframe offers special abilities to users during combat that enable them to stealth, freeze time, and extract damage from enemies to deal bonus damage in return. They can customize their weapon gear from a large number of possible builds to ensure maximum damage to their enemies during combat.

The excellent gameplay and engaging storyline make it an absolute no-brainer for gamers.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer