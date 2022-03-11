Tiny Tina's Wonderlands season pass announcement draws fan ire, possible reasons why

In the lead-up to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands's release, developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K Games have unveiled paid content for the FPS/RPG game in the form of a season pass. It is important to note that it does not include any new story expansions, unlike other season passes in the Borderlands franchise.

That, plus the fact that the content launches merely a month after the base game, has led to some fans feeling cheated.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' season pass riles up fans

Part 1 of the season pass launches on April 21, 2022; only a month after the base game. So it seems like Gearbox has long-term plans to support the game. However, some fans have taken this news the wrong way, leading to the assumption that the Season Pass features cut content.

FREDSTANACCT @flmandan_mufc @shaunpstover @PlayWonderlands Don’t think legit DLC is only a month after release… means they already had it in production. Just seems weird for Borderlands series @shaunpstover @PlayWonderlands Don’t think legit DLC is only a month after release… means they already had it in production. Just seems weird for Borderlands series

AUX @TokyoAux @PlayWonderlands The game isn't even out yet and y'all already have DLC packages rolling out. I'm sick... @PlayWonderlands The game isn't even out yet and y'all already have DLC packages rolling out. I'm sick... https://t.co/fKQ0al8Sml

Positively Maidenless Behavior @pancookie_ Tiny Tina's Wonderlands talking about their Season Pass and showing footage of the future DLC is kinda not great?



Like, if it's that far along, why not put it in the game at already?



it's for money and all but can't you wait a bit for all that until AFTER the game comes out? Tiny Tina's Wonderlands talking about their Season Pass and showing footage of the future DLC is kinda not great?Like, if it's that far along, why not put it in the game at already?it's for money and all but can't you wait a bit for all that until AFTER the game comes out?

It is important to understand that DLC content is planned during the base game's development. Fan concerns are understandable, given how Season Pass 2 for Borderlands 3 was deemed too sparse on content by some, but regardless, it's better to wait and watch rather than jump to conclusions.

Ideally, it should cost less than Borderlands 3's season pass, given that there's no hefty story content here, ideally within the $15-20 range.

The season pass will also be available for purchase separately. For now, it is only included with the priciest game bundle - the Chaotic Great Edition.

Will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands season pass be worth it?

As per publisher 2K Games, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands season pass contains four "content drops," a new class, and cosmetics. What do these include?

Mirrors of Mystery:

Vesper, the fortune teller, possesses mirrors that transport the Fatemaker to illusionary dungeons filled with new enemies, bosses, and loot. It sounds like there will be four of them, and each can be purchased individually for those who do not own the season pass.

Defeating bosses earn players Lost Souls that can be deposited into a slot machine called the Wheel of Fate for loot drops. After beating each content drop, its areas and foes will be added to the recently-announced Chaos Chamber randomizer arena.

New Class:

While no specific details about the new class have been revealed, it brings up the total number of classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands up to seven so far.

Cosmetics:

Called the Butt Stallion Pack, it includes various attire for your Fatemakers, including:

Diamond Guard Armor Presets (3 items)

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items)

Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items)

Diamond Hero Statue Material

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releases on March 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S.

