10 tips for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands beginners

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is finally out and there's a lot for newcomers to pick up on in this highly-anticipated FPS/RPG set in the Borderlands universe. The new fantasy-themed experience expands upon many features established by Gearbox Software's iconic looter-shooter series.

Keeping beginners in mind, this article lists 10 tips to keep in mind to make their initial playthrough a smooth one.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is familiar yet different

1) Don't ignore side missions

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. https://t.co/J1SV7HgnhW

This is pretty basic advice for any RPG, and the side missions in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have some of the freshest content in the franchise. They also offer unique rewards that cannot be obtained otherwise.

2) Slider Overdrive

Go crazy with customization (Image via Gearbox Software)

Interested in making your character look ridiculous? Select the Slider Overdrive option, which allows for exaggerated body and facial features. Oversized ears? Check. Bug eyes? Sure. A honker of a nose? No problem. It's all covered.

3) Origin influences character personality

Create your own look (Image via Gearbox)

Character customization is a big deal in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as players can even choose backgrounds for their Fatemaker alongside classes. These range from Village Idiot to Evil Alchemist. Each choice provides different bonuses to the player's base stats (governed by Hero Points).

However, this also affects their personality. No spoilers, but picking an archetype can affect their dialog. It doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things on account of it being a cosmetic change.

4) Rerolling enchantments

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Pause and let me know which gun you get! feeling lucky??? 🤪Pause and let me know which gun you get! feeling lucky??? 🤪Pause and let me know which gun you get! 👇 https://t.co/gxZj5rygOO

There are two main types of currencies. First, there's Gold, which is your standard means of buying and selling. Then there are Moon Orbs, which are akin to Eridium from Borderlands 3. The latter is what can be used to reroll the Enchantments (unique perks, similar to Anoints from Borderlands 3) on a weapon.

5) Enemy Elemental Weaknesses

Take on foes of all kinds (Image via Gearbox Software)

There are several different Elements in the game, including: Fire, Poison, Frost, Lightning and Dark Magic. Each enemy is vulnerable to a different Element, which can be discerned from their health bar color:

Red (Flesh) - vulnerable to Fire. Yellow (Armor) - vulnerable to Poison Blue (Ward) - vulnerable to Lightning White (Bone) - vulnerable to Lightning

Dark magic is Lifesteal, which adds stolen health to your own. It doesn't have any particular advantage against an enemy.

6) Lonely? Choose a class with a companion

Loyal little fellow (Image via Gearbox)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features six classes to choose from, and three of these have an AI-controlled pet that tags along with you; Spore Warden has the Mushroom Companion, dealing poison damage; Clawbringer has the Wyvern, which flies around and deals fire damage; and Graveborn's Demi-Lich is a floating demon which deals Dark Magic damage to enemies.

Playing solo can often feel like a drag or even get boring, so having a partner to help out and dish that little extra damage is worth it. The Mushroom can even revive its downed master after investing in the relevant skill, so that's the go-to pick here.

7) Experiment with spells

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Make those baddies combust from the snap of a finger with the Eruption spell.



🧙‍♂️: "I...am...the FATEMAKER!"Make those baddies combust from the snap of a finger with the Eruption spell.🧙‍♂️: 2kgam.es/3hoygn3 "I...am...the FATEMAKER!"Make those baddies combust from the snap of a finger with the Eruption spell. 🔥🧙‍♂️: 2kgam.es/3hoygn3 https://t.co/KJ0oDVW3CO

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' spells replace the traditional grenades of Borderlands but are far more versatile. They have much more variety and can range from support, like creating a radius that heals the user and allies, to a charge-up blast that deals massive damage; or even whackier stuff, like meteors.

The point is to try out and see which of these are to your liking, since the firing patterns of some spells might not appeal to everyone, and they are almost like Action Skills on their own.

8) Overworld enemy encounters

Explore to your heart's content (Image via Gearbox)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Overworld is an explorable map that connects various sections of the world. This tabletop-inspired diorama look-alike also features enemy encounters that have foes lunging towards the player.

Allowing it transports the Fatemaker to an arena where they must take down waves of enemies. These can get repetitive, so if you want to take a break, just hit the enemy model back. Like something out of a JRPG, the foe disappears in a puff of smoke. This allows players to engage in fights at their own pace.

9) Permanent Buffs: Shrines and Lucky Dice

Care to test your luck? (Image via Gearbox Software)

There are ways to provide permanent passive bonuses to some of the player's attributes; one of these are Shrines located throughout the Overworld. They are missing a certain number of pieces, often locked behind Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' enemy encounters. Completing the Shrine nets bonuses that stick throughout the campaign. For example, the Shrine of Zoomios grants 15% increased Overworld Movement Speed.

Then there's Lucky Dice; these are 20-faced dice with tons of them scattered around each level. Once they are discovered, they don't just drop good loot, but finding each one increases the Loot Luck stat. This determines the rarity of the loot you get, so higher stats mean better drops. They are hidden well, so be sure to explore every nook and cranny.

10) Respec

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



(Wyvern Companion not pictured, but u too!) Happy #LoveYourPetDay ...or should I say... Love Your PETS Day, featuring the Mushroom Companion and the Demi-Lich Companion!(Wyvern Companion not pictured, butu too!) Happy #LoveYourPetDay...or should I say... Love Your PETS Day, featuring the Mushroom Companion and the Demi-Lich Companion! 🍄💀(Wyvern Companion not pictured, but ❤ u too!) https://t.co/Dtl9ZYVCQw

Not happy with your setup of Hero Points and Skill Points? Tiny Tina's Wonderlands allows players to respec and reinvest points as they see fit. However, this can only be done after beating the main campaign.

It is crucial to note that while respeccing does allow an option to switch the secondary Class, players cannot change the starting Class that was chosen when starting the game.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee