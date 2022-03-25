Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spore Warden + Stabbomancer

Just one more day to go until Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is in fans' hands. The spinoff of the iconic Borderlands universe retains the addictive gameplay loop 2K's acclaimed looter-shooter series is known for. However, it returns to the fan-favorite setting of Bunkers & Badasses from Borderlands 2's fantasy-themed DLC.

Players have a lot of freedom in mixing and matching the various classes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This article will take a look at the Spore Warden and Stabbomancer combo.

Opposites attract, as shown by Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden and Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer specializes in melee damage and critical strikes. This is because it's largely based around the rogue archetype of fantasy RPGs. Meanwhile, Spore Warden prefers playing it safe with ranged attacks and a Companion that distracts and attacks enemies.

Ideally, both should pair surprisingly well due to their different playstyles.

1) Class Feat Synergy

The Spore Warden has a Mushroom Companion that attacks foes on sight with poison damage. It can also revive the Fatemaker when downed, after investing in the relevant skill. The Stabbomancer doesn't have any such fancy traits. Their Dirty Fighting ability grants them an increased Critical Chance. This is a good pick for the Spore Warden as they have a lot of gun damage boosting skills.

2) Action Skills

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!

AND ( slash OR )

call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!



Be

TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE!
R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!
AND ( slash OR )
call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!
Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now!

With multi-classing, there's one of four picks to choose from in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Barrage (Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

(Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well. Blizzard (Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies.

(Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies. Ghost Blade (Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer.

(Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer. From the Shadows (Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit.

Among these, From the Shadows seems ideal for Spore Warden's gunplay. However, those wishing to supplement the skills of the nature-loving archer and their pet fungus around the Stabbomancer's melee could benefit from Blizzard, which slows and freezes foes.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands

Pick your first class



Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCER

or

SMASHY SMASHY with the Brr-Zerker



Be

WE'RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE!
Pick your first class
Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCER
or
SMASHY SMASHY with the Brr-Zerker
Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now!

Here are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands skills for the Spore Warden and Stabbomancer classes that play well with one another. Note that the level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. This means that only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SW stands for Spore Warden, while SM for Stabbomancer.

Spore Cloud (SW) + Potent Poisons (SM): Spore Cloud allows the Mushroom Companion to release a poison cloud that deals poison damage over time. Potent Poisons increases both Status Effect Damage and duration, making these a great pair.

Spore Cloud allows the Mushroom Companion to release a poison cloud that deals poison damage over time. Potent Poisons increases both Status Effect Damage and duration, making these a great pair. Swift Death (SM) + Windrunner (SW): The latter increases Movement Speed and Fire rate. This helps the former, as Swift Death increases damage dealt while moving and can stack. The Damage increase is proportional to the Movement Speed bonus.

The latter increases Movement Speed and Fire rate. This helps the former, as Swift Death increases damage dealt while moving and can stack. The Damage increase is proportional to the Movement Speed bonus. Bullseye (SW) + Executioner's Blade (SM): The latter causes gun and melee crits on enemies to have a chance to spawn an Ethereal Blade above the enemy, which impales them after a duration. The Ethereal Blades melee damage is based on the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon. Since the former increases Gun (and Companion) Critical Hit chance, Executioner's Blade can occur more often.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches soon on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

