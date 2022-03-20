Here's all that is included in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Treasure Trove

Gearbox Software's upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is one of the biggest releases of the year. After all, it is a brand new entry in the popular looter shooter Borderlands franchise. This time, players will be revisiting the Wonderlands. It first debuted in Borderlands 2's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC.

To celebrate the release, publisher 2K also has a Treasure Trove for sale. It is a collector's edition and includes a ton of goodies for hardcore fans to enjoy. Here are the specifics.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Treasure Trove aims to enhance the experience for players

It should be noted that the Treasure Trove does not come with a copy of the game. So those who are expecting this to be the ultimate package might be disappointed.

The collection boasts the following items:

1) Butt Stallion plushie

Cuddle up to Your Highness with this plush (Image via 2K)

A cute soft toy depicting Wonderlands' benevolent queen Butt Stallion. She has a rainbow poking out of her mouth, likely a throwback to her vomiting weapons on being fed Eridium in Borderlands 2.

2) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands themed tarot cards

A collection of beautifully illustrated tarot cards are included with the set. Each of these showcases a character from the game like the Dragon Lord as the Emperor card. There are 78 cards in all.

3) Butt Stallion's Castle Papercraft booklet

A neat crafting distraction (Image via 2K)

A cut-out paper castle can be crafted via the Papercraft booklet. The final product is a replica of Queen Butt Stallion's home, called Castle Sparklewithers.

4) Bunkers & Badasses Module

Enter a world of whimsy and wonder (Image via 2K)

It seems to be a guide for the fictional RPG that this game is based on, Bunkers & Badasses.

5) Enamel Companion pins

Which one is your favorite? (Image via 2K)

The adorable pins are based on the Class Companions in the game: Spore Warden's Mushroom, Clawbringer's Wyvern and Graveborn's Demi-Lich. In-game, these are AI-controlled partners that tag alongside the player and help in combat.

6) Map of the Wonderlands

The map charts out everything new adventurers need (Image via 2K)

Perhaps the most useful trinket among them is the map. It is a large rectangular piece of cloth showing all the places located in the kingdom of Wonderlands. The southern area seems to be lush with forests, while the north is a dangerous desert region. The mid-section is ruled by the sea with a handful of islets.

The named locations seem like key areas that can be explored in first person, like Brighthoof and The Fearamid. The blank areas connecting these seem to be part of the Overworld, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' tabletop-inspired explorable segments.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

