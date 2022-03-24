Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos - Spore Warden + Spellshot

With only a day to go until Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' release, fan hype is at its peak. The upcoming looter shooter pairs the beloved Borderlands gameplay formula with a fantasy theme.

Set in the Bunkers and Badasses RG universe within Gearbox's FPS/RPG franchise, the game invites players to embark on a new journey across the Wonderlands.

Given the flexibility of the game's class system, there are many combinations to be discovered. Here's how the Spore Warden and Spellshot classes mingle with one another.

Two gun-toting styles make for double the fun in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden is a fun class that is mostly gun-focused and prefers to strike from a distance.

The Spellshot has some similarities. Not only is it a gunslinger, but it also amplifies that skill with magic via Spells.

Both have different abilities. Spore Warden has a permanent Mushroom AI-controlled partner. If anything, it serves as a good distraction against enemies. Spellshot, meanwhile, is about buffing Spell attacks and gun damage.

1) Class Feat Synergy

Have someone do your bidding or deal with the problem yourself (Image via Gearbox Software)

Spore Warden's Mushroom Companion can attack and even revive (by investing in a skill) their master when needed. It deals Poison damage and can be pinged to target specific enemies.

Spellshot's Spellweaving can stack and boost Spell damage every time a Spell is cast, or the Fatemaker's gun is reloaded.

The Spell onslaught, paired with the Companion, should make quick work of the many enemies in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

2) Action Skills

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!

AND ( slash OR )

call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE!R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!AND ( slash ORcall on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE! 😏R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn! 💀AND ( slash OR 💜)call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden! 🍄 Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/M8437BB77X

The combination of the two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

These action skills are as follows:

Barrage (Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draw their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

(Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draw their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well. Blizzard (Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies.

(Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies. Ambi-Hextrous (Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells.

(Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells. Polymorph (Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW

What’s the mood:



Channeling your inner dragon daddy with the Clawbringer

Or

UNALIVING your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOWWhat’s the mood:Channeling your innerdragon daddywith the ClawbringerOrUNALIVINGyour enemies with sick sick spells with the SpellshotBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! 🔥 HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW 🔥What’s the mood: Channeling your inner 🐲 dragon daddy 🐲 with the ClawbringerOr💀UNALIVING💀 your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/PoV9fJHfSg

Here are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' skills for the Spore Warden and Spellshot classes that play well with one another.

SW stands for Spore Warden's skills, while SS for Spellshot.

Bounty of the Hunt (SW) + Font of Mana (SS): The former increases Action Skill cooldown rate on kills. The latter increases Spell cooldown rate and Action Skill cooldown rate. That equates to quicker opportunities to lay on Spell after Spell - especially paired with Ambi-Hextrous.

The former increases Action Skill cooldown rate on kills. The latter increases Spell cooldown rate and Action Skill cooldown rate. That equates to quicker opportunities to lay on Spell after Spell - especially paired with Ambi-Hextrous. Quiver of Holding (SW) + War Caster (SS): The former increases the Fatemaker's magazine size in addition to having the currently equipped weapon regenerate ammo over time. The latter has a chance to instantly reload a weapon on using a Spell; said chance increases per Spellweaving stack. Both of them ensure the player has a near-infinite source of ammo.

The former increases the Fatemaker's magazine size in addition to having the currently equipped weapon regenerate ammo over time. The latter has a chance to instantly reload a weapon on using a Spell; said chance increases per Spellweaving stack. Both of them ensure the player has a near-infinite source of ammo. Bullseye (SW) + Sever the Thread (SS): The former increases both Companion and Fatemaker's Critical Hit Chance. This is beneficial for the latter as Sever the Thread resets Spell cooldown instantly on scoring a Crit. However, this effect has a cooldown to prevent spamming.

The former increases both Companion and Fatemaker's Critical Hit Chance. This is beneficial for the latter as Sever the Thread resets Spell cooldown instantly on scoring a Crit. However, this effect has a cooldown to prevent spamming. Play the Angle (SW) + Spell Sniper (SS): Spell Sniper increases base Critical Hit Chance. Since the former causes Critical Hits to ricochet between enemies, a higher Critical Hit Chance means more opportunities for ricocheting.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh