Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spore Warden + Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches in three days. Fans can expect a welcome return to the world of Borderlands' Bunkers & Badasses in Gearbox's upcoming looter shooter. The game seems to go above and beyond any previous Borderlands games, including new mechanics and changes.

The Class system, in particular, has grabbed many fans' attention. Using the multi-class mechanic, players can mix and match the six classes as they see fit for fresh skill synergies and combos. Let's cover one of them and see how they fare on paper: Spore Warden + Clawbringer.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden and Clawbringer are like Yin & Yang

To start off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden is a gun specialist, meaning their skillset revolves around most out of the long-range weapons. On the other hand, Clawbringer is more of a tank that deals elemental damage but also dabbles in a bit of melee and gunplay.

Both have a Companion each; Mushroom for the Spore Wardena and Clawbringer's Wyvern. This should allow for twice as much chaos with one on-foot and the other circling around enemies' heads.

1) Class Feat synergy

Since both Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Classes have a Companion, The Fatemaker's damage bonus will apply towards both the Mushroom and Wyvern simultaneously. The anthropomorphic fungus deals Poison damage, while the winged beast has a firebreath and a melee attack by default.

2) Action skills

The combination of the two grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but only one can be active at any given time. These are:

Barrage (Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draw their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

(Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draw their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well. Blizzard (Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically home in on nearby enemies.

(Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically home in on nearby enemies. Cleansing Flames (Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage.

(Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage. Storm Dragon's Judegment (Clawbringer): Causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity. The launched hammer can also be recalled (hurting enemies in its path on its way back). Ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown.

The best pick here really depends upon the playstyle, but ideally, the Clawbringer's hammer attacks should make up for Spore Warden's lack of melee. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Fatemaker can use Cleansing Flames on any rushing enemy to obliterate them, then go back to availing the Spore Warden's gun boosting skills. Blizzard is also a great choice as it can scale with some of Clawbringer's skills that increase elemental damage.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

There's quite a bit of flexibility in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, depending on what playstyle is preferred. Here, we can have a Companion focused one, a gun-oriented build, and one that focuses on elemental damage.

Here are the skills that play well with one another. SW stands for Spore Warden's skills, while CB for Clawbringer.

Kindred Heart (SW) + Friend to Flame (CB): The former increases Companion damage and health, while the latter increases specifically the Wyvern's damage - regardless, the latter should scale the Wyvern's health too.

The former increases Companion damage and health, while the latter increases specifically the Wyvern's damage - regardless, the latter should scale the Wyvern's health too. Affinity (SW) + Blasthamut's Favor (CB): The latter summons a homing Fire Orb dealing Fire Ability Damage while the former boosts base Ability damage, thus increasing the latter's effectiveness.

The latter summons a homing Fire Orb dealing Fire Ability Damage while the former boosts base Ability damage, thus increasing the latter's effectiveness. Bounty of the Hunt (SW) + Storm Smite (CB) + Dedication (CB): The former increases Action Skill cooldown rate on kills, while the latter fires Elemental Bolts (either Fire or Lightning) every time an Action Skill is used. Add Dedication's boost to further increased Action Skill cooldown (depending on Ward capacity), and Storm Smite can be used as quickly as you can use your Action Skill.

The former increases Action Skill cooldown rate on kills, while the latter fires Elemental Bolts (either Fire or Lightning) every time an Action Skill is used. Add Dedication's boost to further increased Action Skill cooldown (depending on Ward capacity), and Storm Smite can be used as quickly as you can use your Action Skill. Oath of Fire (CB) + Play the Angle (SW) + Awe (CB): The former allows Fatemaker's guns to deal bonus Fire damage and Awe plays into this by boosting Critical Hit damage on deal Fire damage. Throw in Play the Angle's Critical Hits ricocheting between enemies, and foes will crumble faster due to increased damage from Awe.

It is important to note that since Spore Warden is a gun specialist, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will ideally be triggering more Fire damage as a byproduct of speccing into Clawbringers' gun skills which deal with the Fire element too.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25 for PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, and PC.

