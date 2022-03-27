All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Classes ranked in tiers

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out right now for PC and consoles. Both newcomers and longtime Borderlands fans will be treated to a fun fantasy adventure in Gearbox's latest looter-shooter outing. It retains the traditional Borderlands gameplay that fans have come to love with a refreshing coat of paint.

This includes the new Class system and is one of the many elements that bring a mechanical change to the Borderlands formula. Each class facilitates a unique playstyle, and the Multi-class feature allows pairing two of these archetypes with one another. But which ones are the best?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands six classes tiered

All of them will be judged across four ranks, from best to worst being: S, A, B and C. An explanation of the tier picks follows this.

S: Spore Warden, Spellshot

A: Stabbomancer

B: Graveborn, Brr-Zerker

C: Clawbringer

S: Spore Warden, Spellshot

Borderlands has always been about gunplay, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no different. Gunplay is the primary means of combat, so having ranged gear and suitable Classes that can get the most out of said gear is crucial.

The Spore Warden is easily the best class for players who want something that's the closest to a traditional Borderlands Vault Hunter. Its expertise in gun-based skills puts it ahead of any other Class. This is due to skills that boost Gun Damage, Critical and the Mushroom Companion.

The Mushroom also helps hinder enemies in addition to skills like Barrage and Blizzard. It is also the ideal secondary class to pick for gun-based builds, thanks to handy skills that grant ammo regeneration and increased Critical Hit Chance.

Blackpowder (Jakobs, in the Wonderlands) manufacturer builds will be fun with this one. Plus, the Mushroom can even revive the Fatemaker, increasing their survivability.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spellshot is no slouch either. It's essentially neck-to-neck with the Spore Warden, notably since they can wield two Spells thanks to the Ambi-Hextrous Action Skill. It's like hitting two birds with one stone, primarily due to the ability to boost weapons by using Spells.

Skills that imbue players' weapons with their Spell attributes or having a chance to reload weapons on killing an enemy instantly are invaluable. And if that wasn't enough, the Spellweaving feat makes its Spells even deadlier - pair that with either of its Action Skills, and it can melt waves of foes reasonably easily.

All of this makes it a powerful force on the field and a must-have Class in a party; pick it up as a primary part of a magic build.

A: Stabbomancer

This one's an all-rounder but in a good way. The Stabbomancer is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' melee master and can keep enemies hurting with Status Effect skills. While it falls short of the S rankers regarding gun damage, it is still versatile enough to be a good pair with virtually any other class.

The key here is the insane opportunities to boost Critical Damage and make it a valuable tool to further the Stabbomancer's powers. From the Class Feat to abilities like Alchemical Agent - it's a necessary part of any build due to focusing on one of the main factors towards winning: Crits.

B: Graveborn, Brr-Zerker

The Graveborn is similar to Stabbomancer but a magic version of it. It is also arguably the trickiest one to use due to its reliance on high-risk mechanics. Like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands A-ranking assassin, it is also super versatile, but the learning curve puts it slightly below the Stabbomancer.

But that's not to say it's not worthwhile. Its Demi-Lich companion plays well with the Graveborn's focus on Dark Magic. It trades HP for damage via Actions Skills, and the Lifesteal of Dark Magic keeps things balanced.

Morhaim's Blessing's capstone skill activates all Kill Skills when casting a Spell, making it one of the most unique abilities in Borderlands. In the right hands, Graveborn is unstoppable.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Brr-Zerker is built for tanking and slowing down the opposition. Their focus on Frost and Melee makes for a deadly combo. That's not even factoring in the healing abilities - it's almost up there with Graveborn when it comes to survivability, thanks to skills like Unyielding that grant health regeneration.

Action Skills like Feral Surge devastate with their chance to instakill enemies below a certain HP threshold. Its numerous Frost-boosting skills synergize perfectly with its melee focus as frozen enemies take significantly more damage in that state. After Stabbomancer, this is the next best melee Class.

C: Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' fire & lightning warrior Clawbringer comes last, mainly due to feeling more like a permanent secondary class. Its skills are nothing great on their own but do have potential when paired with others. It tries to do everything at once but ends up excelling at none.

Skills are also weirdly designed, like Blasthamut's Favor allowing Fire damage for gun attacks and Lightning for melee. Still, it's better suited for a co-op play, as seen by skills like Dragon Aura (boosting Elemental Damage for allies and self). The Wyvern is also a neat bonus to keep enemy attention off players.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

