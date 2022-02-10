Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - Release date, new gameplay inclusions, and more

Chrono Cross was one of the biggest titles on the PlayStation 1. It was among the most sought-after and beloved RPGs on the console back in the day.

However, the game was stuck on the PS1 for years. Rumors of a remastered version circulated for years as Square Enix was unable to re-release or remaster the title in any way.

Fortunately, Chrono Cross will finally have a remastered version hitting the shelves in the form of The Radical Dreamers Edition for the Nintendo Switch.

Two worlds cross in this remaster of the acclaimed RPG CHRONO CROSS and the origin story RADICAL DREAMERS, a text-based adventure!

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION comes to #NintendoSwitch on April 7. #NintendoDirect

Pre-order today: ninten.do/6010wDiJA

The Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 broadcast showcased a lot of games that Switch owners can look forward to in the coming months.

The Chrono Cross remaster was one of the biggest announcements during the event, and Nintendo has confirmed that the title will officially be released on April 7, 2022.

What can old and new fans expect from Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition?

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will remain faithful to the original title. However, Square Enix has sought to incorporate a fair amount of quality-of-life upgrades and graphical improvements into the game.

The remastered edition will allow players to turn off enemy encounters. This will make it significantly easier for new fans to get into the game if exploring and enjoying the story is their primary focus.

Additionally, a "newly enhanced soundtrack" will be included along with the text-based Satellaview game, Radical Dreamers, which will surely please hardcore fans of the title.

Radical Dreamers has direct connections to the story of the original title, and for the very first time, it will be available to gamers outside Japan.

It was initially believed that the remaster would only be available on the Switch. However, it has now been confirmed that it will be released simultaneously on all major platforms.

Hence, The Radical Dreamers Edition will be launching on April 7, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam).

