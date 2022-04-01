MLB The Show 22: All editions overview and which ones should players get

April brings MLB The Show 22 to the global audience as fans are excited to see what the most realistic baseball simulator offers. The previous year's release brought a significant change to the franchise by introducing cross-play across consoles.

It's set to get even bigger this year, with Nintendo Switch becoming the latest to get the game. With that being said, the game will be made available in three editions, and it's important to know what each one offers.

Over the years, the MLB The Show series has made its reputation by offering the best virtual experience a baseball game could offer.

Developed by Santa Monica Studios, the game will be released on all three major consoles for the first time. These three different editions give consumers a choice to get the best one. All three editions come with the complete game, but two of them come with extra goodies.

MLB The Show 22: All Editions and their contents explained

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is the most basic and comes with the base game and a handful of stubs. The edition has different prices for the next-gen consoles. It will cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series XlS, while the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One will cost $10 less.

These are the contents that players will get with the Standard Edition:

Base game

5K Stubs/10K Stubs

5 The Show packs (could vary based on platform).

MVP 22 Edition

The MVP 22 Edition offers more content for MLB The Show 22 but costs more. Here are the contents of the edition:

4-day early access (April 1)

Steelbook case

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Reward

1 cover athlete-themed bat skin

1 cover athlete profile banner

10K Stubs

The edition will cost $84.99 for the extra content it brings.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition is the most premium experience a player can get on day one. Here are the contents of the edition:

Four Days Early Access

1 Diamond Choice pack (2 on PS5)

1 Cover Athlete Diamond Choice pack

5 Gold Choice packs

20 The Show packs

1 Ballplayer pack

Double daily login rewards

Cover athlete themed bat skin

25K Stubs

The premium experience will cost a player $99.99 to get.

So which is the best edition to get?

The Digital Deluxe Edition is hands down a packed version of MLB The Show 22. However, its worth will depend on what modes a player likes to play. While MVP 22 and Digital Deluxe Editions contain more content, much of it is geared towards the Diamond Dynasty mode.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it if someone focuses particularly on Diamond Dynasty and can afford the premium. The additional content is worth the extra price as it will provide a massive advantage to players on day one.

However, the Standard edition isn't too shabby, especially given how great the game is. Playing rigorously from day one will also help the player set up a team nicely. The only thing they will miss is the headstart that MVP 22 and Standard Edition owners will have.

Why is MLB The Show 22 worth buying?

In general, the series' games are worth it because of their quality. Additionally, its generosity for rewards has increased in recent years. The 2022 release will contain all the fan-favorite modes from last year. Crossplay is available between consoles, and saves are also transferrable.

This year's release will be the perfect start for newcomers to the series. There will be two additional difficulty modes that will help the newbies learn the game if MLB The Show 22 is their first game in the franchise.

