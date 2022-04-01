All upcoming games of April 2022

Unlike March, which was stacked with amazing titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, April 2022 appears to be quite a tame month.
The month will bring some great titles, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB the Show 22, and the much anticipated Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.
While April 2022 does not necessarily feature any AAA titles like March or even February with Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, it brings some amazing niche titles. While the month does feature quite a few titles being released on PlayStation and Xbox, most of the focus leans towards PC and Nintendo Switch.
What are some of the best games coming out in 2022
April 2022 brings a handful of excellent titles for players to jump right in and enjoy. The month kicks off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MLB the Show 22 on April 5, as well as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launching on April 7.
April 2022 will be an excellent month for Indie fans on PC and Nintendo, with many amazing games slated for the two platforms. With that being said, here's a closer look at the list:
List of all games releasing in April 2022
- Terrorbane (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (Windows PC) - April 4, 2022
- Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022
- MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Godfall (Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Medieval II: Total War (Android iOS) - April 7, 2022
- Mokoko X (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Out There: Ocean of Time (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022
- Slipstream (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022
- Metal Dogs (PS4, Nintendo Switch) - April 8, 2022
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis RIM (Nintendo Switch) - April 12, 2022
- Sephonie (Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022
- Uragun (Windows PC) - April 12, 2022
- Cat Cafe Manager (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022
- PopSlinger (Windows PC) - April 14, 2022
- Run: The World In-Between (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022
- Taito Milestones (Nintendo Switch) - April 15, 2022
- Netptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Nintendo Switch) - April 19, 2022
- The Iron Oath (Windows PC) - April 19, 2022
- Glover (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022
- Postal 4: No Regrets (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch) - April 20, 2022
- Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox) - April 21, 2022
- Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022
- MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022
- Revita (Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022
- Terraformers (Windows PC) - April 21, 2022
- Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Nintendo Switch) April 26, 2022
- Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022
- Kaiju Wars (PC ) - April 28, 2022
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch) April 29, 2022