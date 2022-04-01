All upcoming games of April 2022

Unlike March, which was stacked with amazing titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, April 2022 appears to be quite a tame month.

The month will bring some great titles, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB the Show 22, and the much anticipated Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

While April 2022 does not necessarily feature any AAA titles like March or even February with Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, it brings some amazing niche titles. While the month does feature quite a few titles being released on PlayStation and Xbox, most of the focus leans towards PC and Nintendo Switch.

What are some of the best games coming out in 2022

April 2022 brings a handful of excellent titles for players to jump right in and enjoy. The month kicks off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MLB the Show 22 on April 5, as well as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launching on April 7.

April 2022 will be an excellent month for Indie fans on PC and Nintendo, with many amazing games slated for the two platforms. With that being said, here's a closer look at the list:

List of all games releasing in April 2022

Terrorbane (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 1, 2022 Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (Windows PC) - April 4, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 4, 2022 Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

(PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022 MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

(PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022 Chinatown Detective Agency (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 7, 2022 Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Godfall (Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Medieval II: Total War (Android iOS) - April 7, 2022

(Android iOS) - April 7, 2022 Mokoko X (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Out There: Ocean of Time (Windows PC) - April 7, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 7, 2022 Slipstream (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

(PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022 Metal Dogs (PS4, Nintendo Switch) - April 8, 2022

(PS4, Nintendo Switch) - April 8, 2022 13 Sentinels: Aegis RIM (Nintendo Switch) - April 12, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) - April 12, 2022 Sephonie (Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022

(Windows PC, macOS) - April 12, 2022 Uragun (Windows PC) - April 12, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 12, 2022 Cat Cafe Manager (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022 PopSlinger (Windows PC) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 14, 2022 Run: The World In-Between (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022

(Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 14, 2022 Taito Milestones (Nintendo Switch) - April 15, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) - April 15, 2022 Netptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (Nintendo Switch) - April 19, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) - April 19, 2022 The Iron Oath (Windows PC) - April 19, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 19, 2022 Glover (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 20, 2022 Postal 4: No Regrets (Windows PC) - April 20, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 20, 2022 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch) - April 20, 2022

(Switch) - April 20, 2022 Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

(PS5, Xbox) - April 21, 2022 Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022 MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022 Revita (Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) - April 21, 2022 Terraformers (Windows PC) - April 21, 2022

(Windows PC) - April 21, 2022 Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022 Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Nintendo Switch) April 26, 2022

(Nintendo Switch) April 26, 2022 Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022

(PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022

(Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022 Kaiju Wars (PC ) - April 28, 2022

(PC ) - April 28, 2022 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo Switch) April 29, 2022

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha