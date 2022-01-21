Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date, system requirements, and more

Lego and Star Wars fans have a mutual reason to celebrate as the new Lego Star Wars game is making its way into the new year.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the sixth release of the series and is being developed by Traveller's Tales. The game will be a direct successor with the latest release of the series - Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This is great news for fans as The Force Awakens was released way back in 2016.

The upcoming game is touted to be the most ambitious release of the series. The game will have parts from all the 9 mainstream Star Wars movies and will make a huge roster of playable characters available to its playerbase. Players will be able to choose and make their journey the way they want to and the developers have assured that prior knowledge of the movies will not be necessary.

Full details of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and its release date

Given that the game will have parts from all nine movies, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be an excellent game for both old and new Star Wars fans. The game will be doing away with some of the linearity that was a staple of past games and will add a lot more freedom to the players.

The most ambitious release of the Lego Star Wars series is not too far away. Traveller's Tales has already confirmed that the sixth installment will be released on April 5, 2022. The game will be coming on all major platforms, including PCs, current-gen consoles, Nintendo Switch and next-generation consoles.

This will be extremely pleasant news, given the fact that the game had a difficult development period. The original plans and dates for release were far earlier but had been delayed. Of course, it's better late than never and that seems to be the mantra with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga system requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

