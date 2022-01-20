LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Leaked release date and other information

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first announced in E3 2019. The game's release date was announced to be October 20, 2020. At the 2020 Gamescom, it was later said that the game's release was delayed to Q1/Q2 2021 before the title got pushed to a 2022 release date.

It seems that players finally have a possible release date for the game. A Reddit post by u/Vartux mentions two sources about a release date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more information regarding the title.

When is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releasing?

Aggiornamenti Lumia, a reliable leaker of such news, pointed to a possible release date for the title on Twitter - April 5, 2022.

Aggiornamenti Lumia @ALumia_Italia Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga | Possible Release Date: April 5, 2022 LEGOStar Wars: The Skywalker Saga | Possible Release Date: April 5, 2022 LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga | Possible Release Date: April 5, 2022 https://t.co/xHJ87QizDT

The second trailer for the game, released last year, revealed the launch date in Spring 2022. Cheekily, while reacting to the leaked date, some fans have commented that the release date should be delayed by a month to coincide with May 4.

Richard @__RichardM__ @ALumia_Italia It would be so much better if they released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on May 4th, 2022. @ALumia_Italia It would be so much better if they released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on May 4th, 2022.

The Reddit post also mentions a listing of the Deluxe Edition of the game on Amazon Mexico that provides information regarding it, both old and new. They are:

Players can engage with the saga in whatever order they feel like. They will have access to all the nine films of the saga and can choose which to attempt when.

There are many playable characters available in the game - both heroes and villains spanning across different eras of the saga. "Players will be able to play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of countless heroes, or go to the Dark Side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren and more."

The game is replete with the iconic LEGO humor.

The Deluxe Edition of the title brings "six additional DLC packs: Mandalorian Pack 1, Mandalorian Pack 2, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

These leaks are usually supposed to be taken with a grain of salt. Players will be eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the title. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the sixth entry in the series to succeed The Force Awakens.

Edited by Srijan Sen