All upcoming Nintendo Switch games for April 2022

Nintendo’s handheld and home console device, Nintendo Switch, has played a pivotal role in bringing back handheld gaming in the era of smartphones. The Japanese developer and publisher is known for its iconic roster of video game characters and franchises, such as Mario, Legend of Zelda, Kirby, and others.

March was quite a good month for Switch players. The platform has brought multiplatform titles like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax as well as exclusive titles such as Triangle Strategy, Rune Factory 5, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Let’s take a look at what April 2022 holds for Nintendo Switch players.

What are some of the best games coming out in 2022 on Nintendo Switch?

While April 2022 might be a relatively unassuming month for Xbox and PlayStation, it is not the same for Nintendo Switch. Similar to other platforms, the month kicks off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MLB The Show 22 making its Nintendo Switch debut for the first time.

April 2022 bolsters a strong indie lineup for the Switch, including games like Mokoko X, 13 Sentinels: Aegis RIM, Netptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars, Run: The World In-Between, and Cat Cafe Manager. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition also launches on the Switch alongside other platforms.

List of all games releasing on Nintendo Switch in April 2022

Terrorbane (Windows PC, Switch) - April 1, 2022

Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Switch) - April 5, 2022

MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) - April 5, 2022

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Mokoko X (Windows PC, Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Slipstream (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Metal Dogs (PS4, Switch) - April 8, 2022

13 Sentinels: Aegis RIM ( Switch) - April 12, 2022

Cat Cafe Manager (Windows PC, Switch) - April 14, 2022

Run: The World In-Between (Windows PC, Switch) - April 14, 2022

Taito Milestones ( Switch) - April 15, 2022

Netptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars ( Switch) - April 19, 2022

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch) - April 20, 2022

Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

MotoGP (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

Revita ( Switch) - April 21, 2022

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022

Zombie Army 4: Dead War ( Switch) April 26, 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022

Switch Sports ( Switch) April 29, 2022

Edited by Shaheen Banu