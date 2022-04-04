Valkyrae, AriaSaki, Bella Poarch and others react as Pokimane announces an incredible Twitch achievement

Pokimane is arguably one of the biggest names in the streaming industry. The Canadian streamer has recently become the first female streamer to cross the 9-million mark on the purple platform. Be it her controversial claims or achievements, Poki never fails to be in the headlines. Notably, though, her journey to the top has never been easy.

She has experienced many setbacks, issues, criticism, and not to mention harsh comments, but her resolve remains unfettered.

On her journey to the top, Poki has made many close friends. The Twitch streamer has collaborated with many well-known faces in the industry, including Valkyrae, Aria Saki, Bella Poarch and many more. With this, her close friends and fans leave no opportunity to celebrate her milestone and motivate her.

Naturally, this trend continued when the Twitch streamer hit the 9-million milestone on the purple platform earlier today. With a plethora of heartwarming messages and wishes, Pokimane got all the love from fellow streamers and fans.

Valkyrae, AriaSaki, Bella Poarch and others react as Pokimane reaches 9 million followers on Twitch

Pokimane's many close friends and fellow streamers left no stone unturned to make her feel special on this momentous day. From Valkyrae to Bella Poarch, the Legacy Streamer of the Year was showered with a plethora of wishes from the industry.

pokimane @pokimanelol thanks for 9 mil thanks for 9 mil 💜 https://t.co/QaggDTnpW7

The Queen of YouTube, Valkyrae congratulated Pokimane with utmost love and warmth. The co-owner of 100 Thieves notes:

"CONGRATS BB GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Here are some of the most heartwarming wishes from fellow streamers that would have certainly made Poki's day even more special.

aria @AriaSaki 9MILL 9MILL 9MILL!! @pokimanelol CONGRATZ TO MY MOST BEAUTIFUL INSIDEOUT BEBEE9MILL 9MILL 9MILL!! @pokimanelol CONGRATZ TO MY MOST BEAUTIFUL INSIDEOUT BEBEE 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 9MILL 9MILL 9MILL!!

🔪susu @Susu_jpg @pokimanelol If Pokimane has 9 million subscribers, I’m one of them. If Pokimane has 9 subscribers, I’m one of them. @pokimanelol If Pokimane has 9 million subscribers, I’m one of them. If Pokimane has 9 subscribers, I’m one of them.

Muaaz @mws



congratulations poki!! this is crazyy 🏽 @pokimanelol 8 figures coming up close, which is wild to think about tbhcongratulations poki!! this is crazyy @pokimanelol 8 figures coming up close, which is wild to think about tbhcongratulations poki!! this is crazyy 👏🏽 📈

Fans react to Pokimane's incredible Twitch achievement

As expected, Poki's loyal fanbase was more than thrilled with her achievement. Her comment section is filled with some of the most beautiful wishes and messages from her fans around the globe. Naturally, this is a testament to how popular the Twitch streamer actually is and how much her fans adore her.

How incredible!

Enoz___ @Enoz____ @shylilytwitch @pokimanelol Pokimane and Shylily in the same universe. We are truly blessed @shylilytwitch @pokimanelol Pokimane and Shylily in the same universe. We are truly blessed ❤️

Zoversity 🥁 @zoversity , 9 million, that’s a lot of numbers, geeze, but hey it’s still an amazing accomplishment. Ur a hardworking, smart, kind, creative, big hearted and a wonderful person, u truly deserve it, celebrate the best way u can, enjoy yourself to the fullest. Peace. 🏽 @pokimanelol CONGRATULATION,, 9 million, that’s a lot of numbers, geeze, but hey it’s still an amazing accomplishment. Ur a hardworking, smart, kind, creative, big hearted and a wonderful person, u truly deserve it, celebrate the best way u can, enjoy yourself to the fullest. Peace. @pokimanelol CONGRATULATION, 🎊🎉, 9 million, that’s a lot of numbers, geeze, but hey it’s still an amazing accomplishment. Ur a hardworking, smart, kind, creative, big hearted and a wonderful person, u truly deserve it, celebrate the best way u can, enjoy yourself to the fullest. Peace. 👍🏽❤️

Now, as one of the most followed and beloved female streamers on the purple platform, Poki has a pretty bright future ahead of her. With over 9 million followers on Twitch and 6 million on Instagram, the Legacy Streamer of the Year has truly made her mark in the gaming community as one of its most prominent faces.

With this in mind, it seems like Poki has no plans of slowing down in the near future. What milestone do you think the "Queen of Twitch" will hit next in the future?

