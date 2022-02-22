5 things you probably didn’t know about Twitch streamer Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the biggest content creators on the internet today.

While her content creation journey began in 2013 on YouTube, her streaming career began in 2015 on Twitch. She started streaming after reaching Platinum rank in League of Legends, but it was her Fortnite streams that made the creator a part of Twitch royalty.

After gaining over 2 million followers in a single year, predominantly because of her Fortnite streams, she went on to win "Best Twitch Streamer of the Year" in 2017.

This article will list five things about the streamer that fans will be surprised to learn.

5 things you did not know about Pokimane

1) Pokimane is actually Moroccan

While the streamer calls herself "Canadian" and mostly identifies with Canada on and off-stream, she is of Moroccan origin. The 24-year-old was born in Morocco, and her parents moved to Canada when Poki was four. The streamer often takes trips to her country of origin and has said on stream that she loves visiting Morocco.

pokimane @pokimanelol I still gotchu with a new ASMR video though: Just landed in MoroccoI still gotchu with a new ASMR video though: youtu.be/gvIFpUYhbB4 Just landed in Morocco 🇲🇦😄❤️ I still gotchu with a new ASMR video though: youtu.be/gvIFpUYhbB4 https://t.co/AT95I13H0l

2) The streamer was an Engineering Major

Pokimane's charm is such that one would think that she was made for streaming, but the creator started her adult life by pursuing chemical engineering. Imane was a student at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, but dropped out in 2016, a year after she started streaming. Interestingly, a year after dropping out of college, she went on to win the "Best Streamer of the Year" at the Shorty Awards 2017.

3) Pokimane loves yoga

While she has never talked about it on stream, in several interviews and in this 2019 video "A Day in the Life of a Twitch Streamer" on her channel, she talks about using yoga to wind down after a long stream.

"I just find it very relaxing to pair in some yoga or meditation in my routine to keep in touch with myself mentally."

4) Poki appeared in 'Free Guy'

Along with her string of achievements in 2019, Pokimane also appeared in Ryan Reynolds' starrer "Free Guy." She can be seen across the film making witty comments about the story as it unfolds. The streaming community celebrated the fact that her screentime was equal in part to other male members of the streaming community who were in the movie, like Ninja.

5) She co-founded OfflineTV

Pokimane's October 2021 departure from OfflineTV was mourned by many fans. Fans may not know that she was one of the three founders of the content creation group, which began back in 2017. While she is currently not affiliated with the group, there are rumors that she might make a return soon with the group's five-year anniversary around the corner.

Edited by R. Elahi