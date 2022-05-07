"I've been crying all day"- QTCinderella shares her thoughts about having to cancel Girls Trip

Blaire "QTCinderella" shared with fans on Twitter that she decided to cancel the Girls Trip she had planned after the first day.

She told her followers that one of the girls on the trip had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting her to cancel the trip out of caution. Later that day, she went on stream to discuss the decision, stating:

"I've been crying all day."

QTCinderella discusses canceling Girls Trip

The Girls Trip was the latest in-person event that the streamer organized after the success of The Streamer Awards. The trip involved 15 women streamers staying together at a house in Florida and streaming numerous events across their channels. HyperX sponsored the event.

Once everyone was at the house, they began the Girls Trip stream. The event kicked off the next morning with the Botez sisters making pancake art. After that morning's event, things went dark from the Girls Trip house.

Later that afternoon, QTCinderella announced on Twitter that she had canceled the trip and explained that one of the streamers tested positive for COVID-19 that morning.

While none of the other girls tested positive at the time, she made the decision to cancel the trip out of caution since they were all potentially exposed to the virus.

Later that evening, she went on stream to discuss the decision to cancel, stating it was a difficult and disappointing situation:

"I spent so many freaking hours on this. I was so excited."

While the streamer said that canceling the trip proved quite costly since it was expensive to organize, she went on to state that she wasn't worried about the money:

"I can make money back. Money's whatever."

So far, there are no plans to reschedule the Girls Trip to a later date.

Streamers react to Girls Trip cancellation

A few of the streamers that were in attendance for the trip reached out to QTCinderella to thank her for working so hard to organize the trip. They also reassured her that canceling the trip was the right thing to do.

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez @qtcinderella Even for a night it was so nice to all be together 🥹 thank you QT for bringing us together and being an amazing and responsible host. There will always be next time! @qtcinderella Even for a night it was so nice to all be together 🥹 thank you QT for bringing us together and being an amazing and responsible host. There will always be next time! ❤️

Alexandra Botez @alexandravbotez @qtcinderella I’m so sorry this happened. Everyone knows how much love and labor you put into it. Super unlucky but we will all come together in the future! @qtcinderella I’m so sorry this happened. Everyone knows how much love and labor you put into it. Super unlucky but we will all come together in the future!

Sydney🔮 @Sydeon @qtcinderella Qt you are such a gem. Thank you for bringing us all together, it was such a pleasure to spend even a little bit of time with you all. This was such a hard choice to make, but so proud of you for being responsible and for all your hard work!!! @qtcinderella Qt you are such a gem. Thank you for bringing us all together, it was such a pleasure to spend even a little bit of time with you all. This was such a hard choice to make, but so proud of you for being responsible and for all your hard work!!!

Maya Higa responded with a joke, saying that the cancelation was all HasanAbi's fault for "invading" the Girls Trip.

He responded back, jokingly admitting to it.

While it is certainly unfortunate for all of the girls that the trip had to be canceled, there's no doubt that putting everyone's safety first is the right call.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul