"We're not naming it cracker!" - Ludwig calls QTCinderalla on stream to decide the name of their new kitten

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig's quest to name his new kitten continued during a recent livestream when he called his partner Blaire "QTCinderella" on stream.

Last week, the YouTuber's fans and peers were delighted to see that he had finally gotten a kitten as per his partner's request. Ever since then, the new fur companion has been a part of his broadcast and makes regular appearances on stream.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren finally got QT her cat finally got QT her cat https://t.co/mCRZkygCAR

Ludwig began the quest to name the kitten last week and has been unsuccessful in finding the perfect name. During a recent stream, he called up QT and suggested that they name their kitten Cracker. QTCinderella blasted him by saying:

"We're not naming it cracker!"

Ludwig and QTCinderella try and decide on a name for their new kitten

The cat name-deciding saga began on May 18 when the former Twitch streamer decided to play Marbles on Stream. Amongst a combination of 40 unique and hilarious names, Cracker came out ahead. The YouTuber's fans wanted him to name his kitten Cracker, but he did not do so.

Fast forward to today, Ludwig got on a voice call with QTCinderella in hopes of finally deciding to name the cat. He initiated the conversation with his partner by saying:

"Hi, I want- are you- I don't want to take much too much of your day, I just had a couple of name suggestions."

QTCinderella got the gist of the unexpected call and sighed:

"Oh my god... okay."

The YouTuber provided the first name option for the kitten, Coots. He stated that it is a regular cat name and everyone loved it. QT rejected the naming proposition by mentioning:

"We are not naming it Coots."

Next came the topic of naming the kitten Cracker. Ludwig provided context for the hilarious name:

"Okay, I played a game of Marbles (on stream) and do you want to hear the winning Marble name? Cracker."

QTCinderella did not waste any time and instantly denied naming their cat Cracker. She provided a reason for it:

"It's because it's a stupid-a** name."

The 26-year-old YouTuber agreed with his partner's rationale and laid out the final option:

"Option three, really hear me out here. Chat loves this one. Marbles."

The final name did not sit well with the female Twitch streamer too. The conversation between the two content creators came to a close as they were unable to decide on a name for their cat.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Fans flocked in to provide their take on the kitten's name in the YouTube comment section. While some fans really loved the name Coots, others took a liking for Marbles.

Fans provide their take on the cat's name 1/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Some fans were puzzled to see the content creators rejecting all the winning names provided by their fans and viewers.

Fans provide their take on the cat's name 2/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Before Ludwig moved to YouTube Gaming, he was one of the most famous Twitch streamers who popularized the subathon style of streaming. He also became the first streamer to dethrone Tyler "Ninja" as the most-subscribed Twitch content creator.

