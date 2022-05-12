Shroud makes an insane play in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, gets 5 kills in the span of a minute

Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" made an amazing play while streaming the newly launched battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

Several prominent Twitch streamers and content creators have been playing the new battle royale title, and Shroud happens to be one of them.

Earlier today, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro left his fans absolutely stunned when he one-tapped enemy players while using a sniper rifle. His play ended with him scoring five kills in the span of a minute.

Shroud quick scopes the enemy team and wipes them out while playing Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

The former Cloud 9 team member is no stranger to making plays and leaving his audience stunned. He is regarded as one of the best FPS (first-person shooter) gamers in the world and has earned a ton of accolades during his professional gaming and livestreaming career.

The gamer took a break from playing FPS games for a few months and was seen playing a bunch of massively multiplayer online roleplaying games like World of Warcraft: Classic and Lost Ark on his channel. However, he returned back to playing his favorite genre of games when Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt was released on April 27, 2022.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a battle royale game based on the famous Vampire: The Masquerade series. The free-to-play game allows players to use supernatural powers and weapons to dominate the battlefield and secure a victory on the streets of Prague.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old Twitch content creator dedicated most of his stream to playing the BR game. At around the three-hour mark of his stream, the gamer made an epic play that left his fans stunned.

(Timestamp: 02:53:04)

While traversing the rooftops of buildings in-game, Shroud started to quick-scope using his sniper rifle and began to effortlessly take down the enemy players one at a time. He tried to converse with his fans and provide insight into his gameplay by saying:

"All right, one. Two teams here, so we have to be careful."

He continued to jump across the rooftops and found more enemies trying to scout the ground below. Right after he located the enemy players, the Canadian streamer began quick-scoping once again and one-tapped several players.

He then started to professionally communicate with his squad members:

"One here. 80. Down. One across my figures right here, 150. One guy down. One more here. 160."

Two enemy players then ambushed the Twitch streamer and forced him to disengage. As he retreated to a safe spot, the gamer managed to down one of the enemy players who ambushed him and continued to ravage the battlefield.

Fans in his Twitch chat could not believe what they were seeing and applauded the streamer's insane gaming skills.

Reddit reacts to the streamer's gameplay

Fans on Reddit were completely blown away upon seeing Shroud's skills. One Redditor mentioned that his mechanical skill and precision often get featured on the front page of r/LivestreamFail.

Some Redditors provided their opinions on the newly launched battle royale game.

Shroud is one of the most popular streaming personalities on Twitch. He has a huge following of more than 10 million fans and averages 17k viewers per stream. He has played and streamed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for 2,624 hours on Twitch.

