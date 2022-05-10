Top 5 most expensive skins in CS:GO

The skin market in CS:GO is truly something to behold. Players who manage to collect rare and marketable skins can sell them, if they choose to, for thousands of dollars. Some of these skins are highly collectible, and players will pay upwards of $20k+ for some super rare items. However, having a skin that is worth a lot of money is going to take a few different factors to make it an expensive item in the game.

The first factor for this is its popularity. An item that is desirable is going to be placed higher up on a list of value. The second factor is its rarity. The difficulty or chance for players to pull an item or how hard it is to find it, greatly affects the value. The third is its condition. The highest and most pristine condition that players can have for their skins is Factory New. Factory New skins are the best condition skins in CS:GO, and they cost the most compared to the different conditions of the same skin.

The top 5 most expensive skins available in CS:GO

Players can obtain skins in a few different ways, which adds to their rarity. Skins can be earned as random drops from playing the game. They can also be found inside loot boxes. However, they have an extremely low chance of dropping the really rare ones. Players can sometimes trade up for higher rarity ones using 10 lesser rarity skins via a Trade Up contract. Finally, if players do not want the hassle of opening boxes and hoping for skins, they can buy them outright from the Steam Market, if they are available. This article will cover the top 5 most expensive skins available in CS:GO.

5) StatTrak™ AK-47 Fire Serpent, Factory New

The AK-47 is already a powerhouse of a weapon in CS:GO, and many players use it as their primary weapon. Just for that reason alone, its skins have a higher value. However, the StatTrak ability of the weapon, which allows players to track their kills, increases the value of this serpent weapon skin. This skin was made available in the Bravo Collection that was released during 2014. This skin will set players back an average of about $8000, should they choose to buy one.

4) StatTrak™ Karambit Crimson Web, Factory New

Knives are one of the biggest moneymakers for players looking to sell their skins in CS:GO. If a player finds a good knife, such as the StatTrak Karambit Crimson Web, they can get a good amount of money by selling it. Although these fluctuate in price, the current market lists this weapon at around $13k.

3) StatTrak™ M9 Bayonet Crimson Web, Factory New

Another red knife, this StatTrak M9 Bayonet Crimson Web is a solid choice for players looking to make a bold statement. Just the fact that this knife design and color scheme is so popular, makes its value skyrocket. The current prices listed for this weapon skin are in the ballpark of $13k on the low-end and going all the way up to $25k for players who really want the best version of this knife skin in game.

2) Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore, Factory New

CS:GO players love to use the AWP to snipe at enemies from a distance and hit crazy flicks on enemies that are close, placing it as one of the most popular guns in the game. Combining this with an insane drop rate of 1/250000 for the skin from the loot box that came out in 2014, and you have the recipe for one of the rarest items in the game. Because of this, the Dragon Lore is currently available at a price of $49k. However, it can go well over $60k if players use the right stickers.

1) Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem, Factory New

This is a special one-of-a-kind knife owned by player Newb Rage. Originally purchased by him for $100,000, the skin has exponentially grown in value, and he has previously been offered approximately $1.5 million in Bitcoin for the skin, but declined the offer. The reason for its rarity is that it has a wear rating of 0.0480 and pattern template 387, giving it a complete blue edge and the nickname 'The Blue Gem.'

It is unknown if this weapon skin will ever be sold, or how much it will sell for, but one thing that is clear is that this is the most expensive in-game item that has ever existed in CS:GO.

