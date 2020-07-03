CS GO AK-47 Guide: Spray pattern and tips

CS GO is one of the most played First Person tactical shooter games.

A look at some tips that can help help you master AK-47 in CS GO.

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

CS GO AK-47 Guide: Spray Pattern and Tips (Source: CS:GO Wallpapers)

CS GO is a valiant first-person shooter (FPS) game from the Counter-Strike series. A few days ago, the series marked its 21st Anniversary. The game is considered to be one of the best games of the tactical shooter genre.

CS:GO has a vast arsenal of guns, for the players to use against their enemies. Distinctive guns are provided to Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists.

The AK-47 is considered to be one of the best guns in CS GO and can be purchased only by the Terrorists. The firearm has the ability to perform a 'one-tap' kill. This means that the weapon can kill anyone with a headshot even if they have a helmet.

AK-47 Recoil pattern in CS GO

Some players face problems while trying to use the AK-47. The weapon is one of the most complex ones in terms of recoil. The recoil pattern of the gun is very hard to master, and the players need to train hard to do so.

Here is the recoil pattern of the gun:

Recoil Pattern of AK-47 in CS GO

Tips to control the recoil of AK-47 in CS GO

Players can practice recoil in a workshop named 'Recoil Master - Spray Training'. Many professional players recommend practicing in this workshop. AdreN, the present IGL of Virtus pro suggested this workshop a long time ago.

Advertisement

Though the video is quite old, the players can still learn a lot from it.

You can even practice on the Aim Botz - Training workshop.

The video by autimatic, another professional CSGO player, also explains this further.

The players can later play the Deathmatch mode to test their aim against foes online. Improving the aim is not a piece of cake, and it requires persistence. The players cannot improve their aim in a few hours. It would take a lot of time to master any gun in CS GO.

The players earlier used to prefer the SG 553, but after the nerf of the firearm in April this year, it is no longer preferred by them.