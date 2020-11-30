Five Most Expensive CS:GO Knife Skins

Skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been a major talking point about the title ever since the Arms Deal update in 2013 which saw the introduction of in-game cosmetics.

The introduction of in-game cosmetics or skins in CS:GO lead to the rise of skin-trading. The price of certain skins in CS:GO can go as high as a few months' rent. Skins not only enhance the looks of a weapon in CS:GO but also provide immense satisfaction when the player does something noteworthy. Nailing a perfect no-scope headshot with the AWP Dragon Lore has a satisfaction of its own.

Aside from all the guns in the game, some of the knife skins in CS:GO can also drop jaws with their price tags.

Here's a list of the five most expensive knife skins in CS:GO.

5 Most Expensive Knife Skins in CS:GO

#5 StatTrak Bayonet Lore Factory New

Image via Valve

The Bayonet is one of the most sought-after Knife Skin series in CS:GO. It boasts of multiple skins that have a jaw-dropping price tag. Custom painted with knotwork, the Lore skin from the Bayonet series has a black handle with a golden blade.

Priced at a little less than $1,500, this skin is designed to allow players to flaunt and show off the limited edition custom paint job on the knife. The additional StatTrak feature also keeps a track of certain in-game statistics when equipped by the owner.

#4 StatTrak Bayonet Autotronic Factory New

Image via Valve

Another skin from the Bayonet collection, the Autotronic iteration of the classic design from World War II has been designed with anodized red while using a steel mesh with a black handle.

One of the most sought after knife skins in the game, the Bayonet Autotronic is priced at a little over $1,500 in the store. Owning one of these is enough reason for anyone to show off and flaunt in a game of CS:GO.

$3 StatTrak Butterfly Knife Marble Fade Factory New

Image via Valve

One of the most colorful skins in CS:GO, the Marble Fade edition of the Butterfly Knife is definitely one that the community loves to flaunt. The overall design of the knife makes it extremely pleasing to look at, especially with the bright color contrasting with the black grip.

Priced at around $1,700, it is definitely one of the most sought after knife skins in CS:GO. With the additional StatTrak feature to keep a count on in-game statistics, this skin is one of the best in-game cosmetics to flaunt.

#2 StatTrak Karambit Case Hardened Factory New

Image via Valve

The Karambit series of Knife Skins in CS:GO is definitely one of the most coveted cosmetics. One of the most expensive skins in CS:GO, the Case Hardened edition is not only extremely rare but also one of the most unique designs in the game.

Priced at around $1,800 in the store, the Case Hardened knife skin has been declared by many as a legendary CS:GO knife. Providing players with the feel of a curved tiger's claw-like blade, this skins was case hardened by the application of wood charcoal at high temperatures.

#1 StatTrak Karambit Fade Factory New

Image via Valve

Despite the Karambit knife skins being considered expensive in general, The Fade edition from the series is definitely one that steals the show. With a unique reflective blade which was created by airbrushing transparent paints over a chrome base coat, this skin remains one of the rarest cosmetics in CS:GO.

Priced at over $2,000, the Karambit Fade is bound to make anyone fall in love with its shiny and sleek design. Being one of the most "cool-looking" skins in the game, this is one skin that many would want to see in their inventory someday.