Top 5 rarest CS: GO weapon skins

CS: GO has a rather interesting skin market that can set players back a lot of their hard-earned cash. The criteria that make a weapon skin rare in CS: GO are threefold.

The first is skin rarity, the second is popularity, and the third is the stats that a skin possesses. Combining these can create some very cool-looking, though expensive results. Here are the top five rarest CS: GO weapon skins.

The top five rarest CS: GO weapon skins in game

CS: GO skins can fetch a pretty penny for real-life dollars for skins within the game. This is based on the condition of the weapon skin and if it has a stat tracker.

Weapons with stat trackers fetch the highest prices and those in Factory New condition. In CS: GO, weapons can be Factory New, Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, Well-Worn, and Battle-Scarred, which decrease in value with more use.

5) M4A4 | Howl CONTRABAND, Factory New

This is one of the rarest skins in the game because the artist who created this skin issued a DCMA notice against the skin after it was only available in loot boxes for one month.

Because of this, players who already owned the skin got to keep it, but no new ones could ever be issued. This makes it one of the hardest to obtain skins in the game, though a new version was issued later.

4) STATTRAK AK-47 Fire Serpent, Factory New

AK-47 skins in CS: GO already sell for a pretty penny, but this is a considerably rare skin due to only being available in boxes that were released a long time ago.

Because of the age of the boxes and the rarity of the item, this item fetches almost $8k on the market. Players will have to shop around if they want one of these skins.

3) STATTRAK Karambit Cimson Web, Factory New

Knives have always been a hot ticket item in CS: GO, and having one as unique as the Karambit Crimson Web with StatTrak is a rare and expensive weapon indeed.

Because of its unique design and rare nature, players will seldom come across one of these, but if they are looking to get one of their own, they can expect to pay a hefty sum with a current asking price of $13k.

2) STATTRAK™ M9 Bayonet Crimson Web, Factory New

Another high-quality and expensive knife item in CS: GO, this skin was released in 2013. Because of how old they are, players are unlikely to often come across them, and anyone searching for one can expect to pay a very high price.

Current trends in the market are asking prices anywhere from $13k - $25k for this big ticket item.

1) Souvenir Dragon Lore, Factory New

Probably the most popular and well-known skin is the Souvenir Dragon Lore. Due to the probability of getting one out of the lootbox being a staggering 1 in 250k, players are willing to shell out for this astoundingly rare item.

Should a player wish to purchase one in today's market, the going rate for this item is $49k. This level of rarity for a skin does not come cheap.

