CS:GO Tips: How to Earn Money By Playing CS:GO

Ways to earn by playing csgo

Counter-Strike turned twenty this year and undoubtedly, it has been one of the most successful franchises in the history of gaming. It all started back in 1999 with Counter-Strike, followed up with Counter-Strike Source and finally Counter Strike Global Offensive.

The game has witnessed an exponential growth in the gaming and eSports Industry. If one has been following the eSports scene lately, you can see the Prize Pool of the tournaments around Counter-Strike has increased quite significantly. That itself speaks volumes about the growth of Counter-Strike as a game.

Most gamers want to make a career by playing games or earn a few bucks by playing their favorite game. While that is not possible for each and every game out there, given that CS:GO still has such a big audience base and a well-established trading community, it is very much possible that one can earn money by playing CS:GO. If one is an avid CSGO player and looking to earn money by playing CS:GO, here is how one can do so.

#1 Streaming and Content Creation

Content Creation on Youtube & Twitch

Streaming is one of the most trending hobbies of gamers these days and some of them have managed to turn it into a fulltime career. The best aspect of streaming is that it is very versatile, i.e, one doesn't have to be essentially good at the game to become a streamer.

If someone is able to entertain their audience despite being not so good at the game, they can do wonders as a streamer. CSGO streams still have a fairly decent audience on a variety of platforms. Be it Twitch, Youtube or any other platform, they'll surely find a number of CS:GO fans everywhere.

If you are looking to create some engaging content for your viewers, a series of tournaments or custom games can be held so that your audience can play and interact with you better.

If you are not interested in streaming but still want to showcase the world your skills, then you can get into other forms of content creation. Frag movies or montages can be created and uploaded on your channel to showcase in-game as well as editing skills.

Apart from that, you can create guides on how to improve or make some videos about certain strategies in the game. You can even try your hand in written content as well.

A number of websites focus on written content based on the eSports scene of CSGO and if you have some decent knowledge about the game and the scene, then you can try your hands on written content as well.

#2 Tournaments

ESL One, one of the biggest tournaments in India

If one thinks he is good enough to compete against the professionals out there, they can start competing in tournaments. Even if they are not good enough, but still want to improve and want to make it big in the long run, competing in tournaments will give them ample exposure and experience for the same.

There are a number of CSGO tournaments held online and offline very frequently and if they manage to win one of them, they can get your hands on a pretty decent prize pool or win some goodies.

This is one of the hardest ways to earn, but if they are dedicated and have what it takes to compete against professionals, they'll surely get rewarded later down the line. Irrespective of the fact whether they have a team or not, they can still take part in tournaments given that there are 1v1 tournaments as well.

#3 Trading

The Dragon Lore, one of the most expensive CSGO skins

Trading is one of the most commonly used aspects as far as CSGO is concerned given that it has such an extensive and well-established trading community.

There are a number of ways by which one can earn money by trading. If one is lucky and gets a rare drop by playing the game or by opening the crates in the game, then they can sell it off to get some hefty sums of money.

Apart from that, they can buy skins which are expected to increase in price later down the line and get some money by selling them later on. This is something which is practiced by experienced traders and it takes some time to know which stuff will increase in price in the long run. However, be wary that anything related to trading is pretty risky and is a high-risk high reward move.