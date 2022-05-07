Fans react as OTK appears to announce Shroud as CEO of the organization

Earlier today, Mizkif's popular gaming organization, One True King, aka OTK, announced Shroud as the CEO of the organization, and fans are living for it.

Taking to the official Twitter handle of the organization, One True King recently posted a picture of Shroud with a caption that reads:

"OTK CEO"

Back in 2020, when OTK was first created, Shroud did not agree to be a part of the organization due to differences in opinion with several creators of the organization.

However, in an interesting turn of events, and finally, after quite a long wait, Shroud has been named the CEO of One True King.

OTK announces Shroud as the CEO of the organization, sending fans into a frenzy

Ever since the start of the organization, OTK has become a household name in the streaming industry.

Above all, the organization even beat Offline TV to grab the prestigious Organization of the Year 2022 title during the highly successful The Streamer Awards 2022 night hosted by none other than QTCinderella.

Known for hosting many different fun activities and meetings, the organization's official Twitter handle recently announced Michael Grazesiek, popularly known as Shroud, as the organization's CEO.

Since the grand announcement, the news has reached all corners of the gaming world. Several fans are chiming in with their love and support for the decision. The tweet has already gone viral, getting over 17.8K likes and 161 retweets within a couple of hours.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the news elicited a wave of positive responses from Shroud fans.

One True King founder, Esfand himself, was thrilled with the announcement.

Bnans, another prominent face of the streaming industry, is excited about the move.

One user even hilariously pointed out the sad look of Shroud on the tweet.

The organization had a rather interesting reply to Burgermont's curiosity.

OTK @OTKnetwork @_burgermont @shroud I mean he’s the CEO of OTK I would be sad too @_burgermont @shroud I mean he’s the CEO of OTK I would be sad too

While most viewers just jumped in to express their excitement, a handful of other viewers speculated that it was just another joke.

Ema🇵🇷 @skailine32 @OTKnetwork @shroud To this day I don't know if it's a joke or not, and I keep up with everything otk, am I stoopid? @OTKnetwork @shroud To this day I don't know if it's a joke or not, and I keep up with everything otk, am I stoopid?

sennyk4 @sennyk4 @OTKnetwork @shroud He does not look happy to be the CEO I don't blame him @OTKnetwork @shroud He does not look happy to be the CEO I don't blame him

cracky @Crack890p @OTKnetwork @shroud he didnt even like the post , is this real? @OTKnetwork @shroud he didnt even like the post , is this real?

jar🌱🌸 @zeessttyy @OTKnetwork @shroud Shroud kinda looks like he is being held hostage 🤔 @OTKnetwork @shroud Shroud kinda looks like he is being held hostage 🤔

Victro @VictroAdam @OTKnetwork @shroud This man is about to take down the government @OTKnetwork @shroud This man is about to take down the government

Now with Shroud as the CEO of the organization, it seems like One True King might go on to become one of the biggest streamer organizations in the online content creation world.

However, something worth noting here is that neither Shroud nor Mizkif have officially confirmed anything at the time of writing. Shroud hasn't even replied to the tweet yet.

