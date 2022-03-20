×
OTK League tournament results, winning team, streamers and more

The results of the recently held League of Legends tournament (Image via Twitter OTKnetwork)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Mar 20, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Feature

OTK's League of Legends tournament took place yesterday, with a total of 40 streamers playing on eight teams. This article will go over the teams, their players, and the matches that took place over the length of the tournament.

The tournament was graced by some of the most renowned streamers on Twitch. Fans were ecstatic at the prospect of watching their favorites come out on top.

OTK's LoL tournament: Players, matches, and winners

Players and Teams

To start this off, let's briefly go over the teams that competed and their players, and then move into each match and who won the OTK League tournament with a $10,000 prize pool.

Team Mizkif

Introducing the first team for our League of Legends Tournament...🏆 TEAM MIZKIF 🏆@REALMizkif @simplyn64 @TwitchRussel @snuffyowo @nmplol TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/aB56Q6tX3K

Players:

  • Mizkif (Captain)
  • Simply
  • Russel
  • Snuffy
  • Nmplol

Team QTCinderella

The next team is arriving fresh off the red carpet...🏆 TEAM QT 🏆@qtcinderella @NathanStanz @TheWillNeff @xChocoBars @Myth_ TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/UZNigTgxoT

Players:

  • QTCinderella (Captain)
  • Stanz
  • Will Neff
  • xChocoBars
  • Myth

Team Buddha

This next team requires no introduction...🏆 TEAM BUDDHA 🏆@Thebuddha_3 @xQc @Sykkuno @Harryo_ @blaustoise TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/rlUSzF92Fc

Players:

  • Buddha (Captain)
  • xQc
  • Sykkuno
  • Harry
  • Blaustoise

Team Erobb

Surely this team only takes W's, right?🏆 TEAM EROBB 🏆@Erobb221 @CrazySlick_ @TheRealDareon @noodlenom @pokelawls TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/ii0AsQVR18

Players:

  • Erobb (Captain)
  • Slick
  • Dareon
  • Gigi
  • Pokelawls

Team Soda

Let's hope they wake up on time to play!🏆 TEAM SODA 🏆@Sodapoppintv @roflgatorOW @Surefour @filianIsLost @tk_lacari TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/kvgBYBcfWi

Players:

  • Sodapoppin (Captain)
  • Roflgator
  • Surefour
  • Filian
  • Lacari

Team Tectone

Big Time Rush wasn't available so we got the next best crew 😎🏆 TEAM TECTONE 🏆@TectEGG @sakiomii @syanne77 @Girl_Dm_ @OsakanaNemu TOMORROW @ 2PM CTTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/dSb6DtqbLK

Players:

  • Teconte (Captain)
  • Sakiomi
  • Syanne
  • Girl_DM_
  • Nemu

Team Critikal

The Charlies had important business to attend, but we have a great crew regardless 😎🏆 TEAM CRITIKAL 🏆@MoistCr1TiKaL @Sliker @KristoferYee @WWantep @Jaythebard LIVE IN 2 HOURSTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/VChyq7snvE

Players:

  • Critikal (Captain)
  • Sliker
  • Kristofer Yee
  • Wantep
  • Jay the Bard

Team Esfand

Last but not least, the final team is...🏆 TEAM ESFANDO 🏆@EsfandTV @LunaOni_ @jaycgeeofficial @StIcKyRamee @sonii STARTS IN 1 HOURTwitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/WnAiJcdXWT

Players:

  • Esfand (Captain)
  • LunaOni
  • Jaycgee
  • Ramee
  • Sonii

The eight teams were divided into two groups. Each would face another outfit in their group in a best-of-one format, with everyone playing three matches respectively.

Once these preliminary matches took place, Teams Buddha, Erobb, Soda, and QTCinderella moved on to the semifinals. Notably, teams Buddha and Erobb didn't lose a single match.

The top 4 teams moving on to the semi-finals 🏆 #OTKRIFT 👑 Team @Thebuddha_3 👑 Team @Erobb221 👑 Team @Sodapoppintv 👑 Team @qtcinderella https://t.co/AAtpPKiff0

The next few matches would again be a best-of-one game, where the winners would move on to the finals. Meanwhile, the two losing ones would have to fight for third place, if their win/loss ratio is the same.

Semifinals bracket 👇 https://t.co/0YDBUVDXYl

After the matches concluded, Teams Soda and Buddha emerged victorious and moved on to the finals, while Teams QTCinderella and Erobb would have to face each other for third place.

THE OTK RIFT FINALS 🏆Team @Thebuddha_3 vs.Team @Sodapoppintv STARTING NOW!!Twitch.tv/Emiru | #OTKRIFT 👑 https://t.co/wJAdPDM3iR

The first match was taken by Team Buddha, but Team Soda recovered to clinch the second bout. This culminated in the third match becoming a winner-take-all situation. With tensions high between the teams, especially since the game was being fought tooth-and-nail, the final match was truly a nail-biter.

At the end of the game, Team Buddha successfully achieved victory over Team Soda, making them the winners of the OTK League tournament with a $10,000 prize pool split between the team members.

A close match, but the Cleanbois clean house 😎🏆Your OTK RIFT Champions are... TEAM BUDDHA!! 🥳🥳 #OTKRIFT 👑 @Thebuddha_3 👑 @xQc 👑 @Sykkuno 👑 @blaustoise 👑 @Harryo_ https://t.co/6z8jUm02Up

Tthird place was given to Team Erobb after they defeated Team QTCinderella, making the results as follows:

Overall tournament placements:

  1. Team Buddha - 5/1 (Wins/Losses)
  2. Team Soda - 4/3
  3. Team Erobb - 4/1
  4. Team QTCinderella - 2/3
  5. Teams Esfand & Mizkif - 1/2
  6. Teams Tectone & Critikal - 0/3

With so many great moments to come out of this massive tournament, it's likely that fans will want to see more events like this.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
