"Alcohol is wild"- Valkyrae shares experience of drinking on stream

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" spiced up her recent livestream by drinking some Soonhari Soju with Miyoung. A glimpse of the online star sharing the Korean spirit with her good friend was caught on the latter's broadcast when the 100 Thieves co-owner made a surprise appearance.

After Valkyrae ended her broadcast, she took to her alternative Twitter handle and shared her experience of consuming alcohol during the broadcast:

rae☀️ @itsraechill Alcohol is wild LOL I’m never drinking on stream again until the next time I do Alcohol is wild LOL I’m never drinking on stream again until the next time I do

Valkyrae shares drink with Miyoung on stream, and fans react

The famous streamer duo was having the time of their lives during a recent livestream after Rae surprised Miyoung and offered her Soonhari Soju.

While Miyoung was ecstatic, Rae revealed that she had never drunk the spirit before. After the content creators cheered, the former wondered if their gameplay skills would be enhanced after drinking some alcohol.

Rae disagreed and stated that it wouldn't improve their in-game skills. Miyoung then said:

"Really? You don't get, like, a boost of confidence? It's like I'm running in."

The Los Angeles native replied:

"I mean, you can shoot confidently, but I don't think the goals are going to, I don't think so."

A small interaction between the OfflineTV members came to a close, and Valkyrae signed off by mentioning that she would go into "wacko mode."

After she was done streaming for the day, the internet sensation posted an update on her alternate Twitter account, "regretting" the decision to drink on stream.

Fans were amazed to see her immaculate Valorant gameplay and applauded her skills.

dale:) ☀️ @daleexe



so proud of youuu @itsraechill You turned alcohol into a buffso proud of youuu @itsraechill You turned alcohol into a buffso proud of youuu https://t.co/4PmuTDaoV3

Some fans stated that this was one of the content creators' best streams and looked forward to more such content.

JFour @FourJDA @itsraechill I was crying from laughing the whole time. thank you for the great stream. have a good nights rest. cant wait for the next time @itsraechill I was crying from laughing the whole time. thank you for the great stream. have a good nights rest. cant wait for the next time https://t.co/Ru7q6jcP3G

Christian @CG421_ @itsraechill It was a joy to watch the stream. Take care and have a great day tomorrow :) @itsraechill It was a joy to watch the stream. Take care and have a great day tomorrow :) https://t.co/ffnTrI4jBq

Captain Alex @alexforthegram

Thank you for this stream Rae, I really needed something to laugh about and to not feel so alone. Much love. @itsraechill This was one of the funniest streams EVER!!!Thank you for this stream Rae, I really needed something to laugh about and to not feel so alone. Much love. @itsraechill This was one of the funniest streams EVER!!!Thank you for this stream Rae, I really needed something to laugh about and to not feel so alone. Much love.

Some Twitter users made some light-hearted jokes about the streamer making decisions.

A few Twitter users began speculating that Rae would host a special Among Us stream.

cas @raempostor @itsraechill this sounds like u're already planning the next drinking stream,, drunk sussy sundays? @itsraechill this sounds like u're already planning the next drinking stream,, drunk sussy sundays?

Fans loved every bit of the drunk streamer.

anagha☀️ @babygurlexa @itsraechill WOO UNTIL NEXT TIME! WE LOVE CHAOTIC UNHINGED DRUNK RAE!!! hehehe take good rest tho queen!! and have a great interview!!!! thanks for the stream even if i could only be there for a while bcz of my stupid exams :') @itsraechill WOO UNTIL NEXT TIME! WE LOVE CHAOTIC UNHINGED DRUNK RAE!!! hehehe take good rest tho queen!! and have a great interview!!!! thanks for the stream even if i could only be there for a while bcz of my stupid exams :')

Aside from Twitter, several fans reacted to the starlet taking a shot with Miyoung in the YouTube comment section.

Fans reacting to the streamers drinking live on stream 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Some fans were concerned about the broadcaster's content as they felt that young and impressionable audiences regularly watch their clips. They felt that content related to alcohol and its consumption would not be appropriate for them.

Fans reacting to the streamers drinking live on stream 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Rae is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community. Aside from co-owning the famous esports organization 100T, the GTA 5 RP gamer has made a name by launching several successful initiatives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far