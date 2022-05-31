"Alcohol is wild"- Valkyrae shares experience of drinking on stream

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" spiced up her recent livestream by drinking some Soonhari Soju with Miyoung. A glimpse of the online star sharing the Korean spirit with her good friend was caught on the latter's broadcast when the 100 Thieves co-owner made a surprise appearance.
After Valkyrae ended her broadcast, she took to her alternative Twitter handle and shared her experience of consuming alcohol during the broadcast:
Valkyrae shares drink with Miyoung on stream, and fans react
The famous streamer duo was having the time of their lives during a recent livestream after Rae surprised Miyoung and offered her Soonhari Soju.
While Miyoung was ecstatic, Rae revealed that she had never drunk the spirit before. After the content creators cheered, the former wondered if their gameplay skills would be enhanced after drinking some alcohol.
Rae disagreed and stated that it wouldn't improve their in-game skills. Miyoung then said:
"Really? You don't get, like, a boost of confidence? It's like I'm running in."
The Los Angeles native replied:
"I mean, you can shoot confidently, but I don't think the goals are going to, I don't think so."
A small interaction between the OfflineTV members came to a close, and Valkyrae signed off by mentioning that she would go into "wacko mode."
After she was done streaming for the day, the internet sensation posted an update on her alternate Twitter account, "regretting" the decision to drink on stream.
Fans were amazed to see her immaculate Valorant gameplay and applauded her skills.
Some fans stated that this was one of the content creators' best streams and looked forward to more such content.
Some Twitter users made some light-hearted jokes about the streamer making decisions.
A few Twitter users began speculating that Rae would host a special Among Us stream.
Fans loved every bit of the drunk streamer.
Aside from Twitter, several fans reacted to the starlet taking a shot with Miyoung in the YouTube comment section.
Some fans were concerned about the broadcaster's content as they felt that young and impressionable audiences regularly watch their clips. They felt that content related to alcohol and its consumption would not be appropriate for them.
Rae is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community. Aside from co-owning the famous esports organization 100T, the GTA 5 RP gamer has made a name by launching several successful initiatives.