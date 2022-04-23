"I know you can hear me": Miyoung reacts to Disguised Toast donowalling her in real life

In a recent broadcast (April 23, 2021), Twitch streamer Miyoung hilariously reacted to Disguised Toast donowalling her in real life. The relationship between Disguised Toast and Miyoung is more like a bully and, of course, a victim.

Toast never fails to tease Miyoung (innocent), and the recent stream was no different. Miyoung has always been the center of the target for Toast, as she is often subject to many hilarious experiments.

However, more interestingly, given her sweet and kind personality, Miyoung frequently voices her annoyance in the cutest way possible. That's why Toast bullies her even more. That's precisely what Toast did in his most recent live stream while he was playing a "horror" game.

After getting ignored by Toast, Miyoung hilariously notes:

"And you are donowalling me. I am right next to you. Do you know that? I know you hear me."

Miyoung hilariously reacts to Disguised Toast donowalling her

While playing a horror game on a recent live stream, Disguised Toast invited Miyoung to sit with her, only to ignore her in the end.

"What are you doing? Why are you standing there? Sit."

Miyoung later on goes on and on about how much she hates these horror games.

"I don't want to. Why is it always a horror game? Why can't it ever be like, why can't it ever be like hey you wanna play like something fun and like really cute and happy and wholesome. I feel like oh hell yeah, let's go. And then it is like the scariest game ever."

Fans react to the hilarious donowalling

Miyoung's innocent reaction elicited tons and tons of responses from fans. While most fans pointed out how cute Miyoung's reaction was, a handful of viewers even pointed out the usual dating rumors of the star streamers.

Fans react to the hilarious donowalling (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Disguised Toast and Miyoung are some of the most prominent faces in the streaming industry. With over on Twitch respectively, the duo have indeed amassed a significant number of followers and are amongst the top Twitch creators.

With such a huge fan following, viewers are naturally more interested in their personal lives, especially their relationship status.

To put it simply, Disguised Toast and Miyoung stream a lot together and can be seen teasing each other quite often. That's precisely why fans believe that the duo are dating.

However, at this point, the duo haven't made anything public yet. So it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to finally get some official confirmation on their relationship status.

