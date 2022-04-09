"I'll show you bullying": Miyoung's attempt at bullying Sykkuno goes wrong during the recent Valorant stream

During a recent Twitch stream with Among Us streamer Sykkuno, Miyoung tried to trap him in the corner and bully him. Miyoung and Sykkuno have known each other for a pretty long time now, as the two have been streaming multiple titles together.

Over the past couple of years, the Among Us streamer has risen to new heights in terms of viewership and popularity. Suffice to say, Sykkuno has become one of the most well-known faces in the streaming world lately.

However, due to his sweet personality, he always becomes the victim of teasing and bullying from fellow streamers, in a friendly and jovial way, of course. And that's precisely what happened when Miyoung trapped and bullied him on her livestream.

While trapping the streamer in the corner, Miyoung hilariously notes:

"Oh, I'll show you bully, I'll show you bully."

Sykkuno got jokingly bullied by Miyoungs in her recent stream

By streaming widely popular titles like GTA RP, Valorant, Among Us, and casual chat content, Sykkuno has now amassed over 2.6 million followers on the purple platform.

Despite all these achievements, he is more popular among fans for his shy, sweet personality. Well, the humble and pure-hearted charm is more than enough to capture millions of fans across the platform.

Notably, fans would absolutely love to see Sykkuno's calm and shy nature on the livestream while collaborating with other fellow streamers.

And that's precisely what they got to see in Miyoung's recent stream when she tried to trap him in the corner to jokingly bully him. While getting brutally teased by Miyoung, he very awkwardly notes:

"Help, help I'm being bullied. Rae help, Rae help. She's out of control, she's out of control. She's gonna throw the fire that heals her but it's gonna kill me."

However, the main highlight of the entire chaotic scene was how Valkyrae saved him in the end. Of course, the instance made for a hilarious bit for viewers.

Fans reaction to Miyoung's bullying

The hilarious exchange between the streamers elicited plenty of reactions from viewers. As expected, fans loved the way the streamer reached out to Valkyrae and Disguised Toast for help. Well, especially Valkyrae.

Fans react to the bully scene (Image via- YouTube comment section/Shrimpkkuno)

The shy persona of Sykkuno has attracted an enormous fan base

Sykkuno's kindhearted personality and shy nature separate him from other streamers. He has quickly captured many hearts across the platform. Be it YouTube or Twitch, the popular streamer has truly outdone himself to become one of the most prominent faces in the streaming industry.

Furthermore, his frequent collaborations with fellow streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae and more have propelled his star to unforeseen heights.

